From yellow and black to green and gold: James' Games dream comes true

Ten years after his life changed forever, James McQuillan is bound for Paris as a Paralympian.
The former Albury Tiger was on Wednesday named in the Australian wheelchair rugby team to compete at the Games, something the 30-year-old said he was "super proud" of.
It's a monumental achievement for McQuillan, who only took up the sport about two-and-a-half years ago after suffering a serious spinal injury playing for Albury against Yarrawonga in 2014.
"It's a great thrill, a pretty exciting day," McQuillan told The Border Mail.
"To be able to represent Australia at the Paralympic Games, for the first time, it's a really special opportunity.
"I just want to soak it all in.
"A lot has been achieved in the past 10 years."
His wife, Kathryn, seven-month-old daughter Isla, his parents, and brothers will cheer him on in France.
While McQuillan is now based in Melbourne, where he works for ANZ and trains six days a week for wheelchair rugby, he maintains strong links to the Border region and, of course, the Tigers.
"I was up there about a month-and-a-half ago for the 10-year reunion of the 2014 flag and it was great to see so many familiar faces," he said.
"I've still got some really good friends in Albury."
It goes without saying that wheelchair rugby is a world away from the Ovens and Murray but McQuillan said there are elements of Aussie Rules he can apply to his new sport.
"Being part of a team, playing your role, reading the play - they are all things that are relevant," he said.
McQuillan is a 0.5 classification with each player rated on their disability and impairment type.
"Each player is given a points value ... which will range from 0.5 (lowest) to 3.5 (highest). The four players on court for a wheelchair rugby team must not exceed a total of eight points. An exception to this total is made for each female athlete playing on court. Each team is permitted an additional 0.5 points for each female on court," Wheelchair Rugby Australia's website states.
Fuelled by a disappointing campaign in Tokyo, and with a target on their backs, the Steelers are determined to follow on from their 2022 World Championship success and secure gold in Paris.
After winning Paralympic gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games, the Steelers slipped to fourth in Tokyo.
"There's a real fire in the belly," McQuillan said.
McQuillan is one of five debutants in the 12-athlete squad, along with Brayden Foxley-Conolly, Beau Vernon, Emilie Miller and Josh Nicholson.
There are also a record three female athletes: Shae Graham, Miller and Ella Sabljak, with the latter a wheelchair basketball competitor in Tokyo.
"I'm proud of the whole team. All 12 athletes have a fantastic story," McQuillan said.
The Steelers will kick off their campaign on August 29, a day after the opening ceremony.
McQuillan's appearance in Paris will come on the back of a strong Border contingent in the Olympic Games, with Lauren Jackson (basketball), Jocelyn Bartram (hockey), James Willett (shooting) and Ben Buckingham (athletics) among those competing.
