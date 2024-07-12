He weighed around 80kgs just two years ago, but is growing - fast

Wangaratta's Xavier Laverty has piled on 13kgs over the past two years.
At 196cms and 93kgs, he's one of the emerging 'bigs' in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
But in the season's only wet conditions against North Albury on June 29, the 19-year-old produced an agile piece of play which realistically saved the Pies' top three hopes.
Classy North coach Tim Broomhead had the ball near the boundary line, deep in defence, with the visitors clinging to a lead.
The home team's Laverty caught him to win a free kick and then drove the ball deep into attack with a few minutes left where Jessie Smith kicked the ball off the ground for a stunning three-point win.
If the Pies had lost they would have been three wins out of the top three and resigned to an elimination final.
"That's one of the things that 'Reidy' (coach Ben Reid) and I spoke about over pre-season, one of the things I wanted to improve on was those second efforts, all those things that separate you from just being a marking forward," he explained.
Laverty played his juniors as a forward, but has spent the majority of this year in defence.
"Reidy and I also had a chat about playing down back, I suppose that's with Cal (Callum Moore) and 'Juice' (Michael Newton) being predominantly the tall forwards and more experienced, but I went down there and had a bit of freedom," he suggested.
"I've learnt a new way of playing, but the last couple of weeks with 'Juice' going down and Cal out on the weekend, I found myself going forward where I played my Murray Bushrangers."
Laverty played only nine games for the Bushies after a stress fracture in 2022 restricted him to only one appearance, while he didn't play for them after late June last year, due to osteitis pubis.
"I still deal with a bit of osteitis now, but you just have to keep on top of it," he remarked.
Laverty faces one of the league's toughest tests, whether he plays forward or back, when the Pies host Yarrawonga in round 13 on Saturday.
Since Yarrawonga lost to Wangaratta Rovers in round eight last year, on June 3, the Pigeons have won 22 of their 23 games, with the only loss a one-point thriller to Albury in the grand final re-match on May 18.
The Pies and Pigeons produced one of the games of the season on April 20 as Yarrawonga kicked a late goal to claim a two-point thriller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.