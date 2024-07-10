Stolen car crashes between Beechworth and Chiltern, catches on fire

A stolen car has caught fire during a high-speed crash between Chiltern and Beechworth, with the driver fleeing the scene.
A stolen white 2023 model Volkswagen Tiguan crashed on the Beechworth-Chiltern Road just after midnight on Wednesday, July 10.
The car crashed into trees, which ripped wheels off the vehicle, and it came to a stop about 100 metres north of Norm Road.
Firefighters believe the impact may have sparked the fire, rather than the vehicle being torched.
The car had been taken from Seddon in Melbourne in late May, and when emergency crews arrived, nobody was with the wreckage.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the matter.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
