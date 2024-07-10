The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stolen car crashes between Beechworth and Chiltern, catches on fire

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 10 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stolen Volkswagen Tiguan caught on fire after crashing off the Beechworth Chiltern Road on Wednesday morning, July 10. Picture by Mark Jesser
The stolen Volkswagen Tiguan caught on fire after crashing off the Beechworth Chiltern Road on Wednesday morning, July 10. Picture by Mark Jesser

A stolen car has caught fire during a high-speed crash between Chiltern and Beechworth, with the driver fleeing the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.