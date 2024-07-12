Rovers' Justin Lewis on a high after first crack in the Hawks' midfield

Wangaratta Rovers' teenager Justin Lewis is buzzing after his first senior midfield time last week.
The 18-year-old played on-ball during the Hawks' 74-point home win over Wodonga Raiders.
"I'm pretty stoked to have played every game this year and I just had a game in the midfield, so I was stoked with that too," Lewis offered.
"The team's going well and I'm loving where I'm playing."
Lewis played in the Hawks' under 18 grand final team last year, but has graduated to the senior forward line.
"I hadn't really played forward until this year, it was back-flank and midfield prior to that," he revealed.
"Sam (Rovers coach Sam Murray) said to me 'it's a good experience, considering how young I am. We'll start you off in the forward line, and as the days go on, hopefully we will move you into a midfield role'."
And although he played in the midfield against Raiders, he still saw enough of former AFL star Eddie Betts performance as a small forward.
"It was unbelievable, considering he hadn't played AFL for three years, he took some incredible grabs and kicked that pretty good goal and he was able to give a couple of tips here and there," he outlined of Betts' five-goal, best on ground game.
The 178cm Lewis will continue his senior football education away to Albury on Saturday.
The Tigers are coming off three straight wins for the first time, but Rovers still have the minor premiership in their sights as they trail Yarrawonga by only one win with six rounds left.
