Police worker to face Albury court over alleged illegal data access

A police employee will face Albury court in September after allegedly accessing or modifying restricted data.
The civilian NSW Police employee, who works in the southern region, was subject to a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission complaint in May.
The matter was investigated and the employee was issued with a court attendance notice.
She faces two counts of accessing or modifying restricted data held in a computer.
Her employment status is under review.
The civilian worker will face Albury Local Court on September 11.
