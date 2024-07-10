Leading by example: Young coach notches playing milestone with Raiders

Shaylah House isn't one to shy away from taking a chance.
"When I first came to Raiders, they probably took a bit of a risk on me when they gave me the 17s coaching job because I was a bit young and had only done a little bit of coaching," House said.
"They didn't have to do that, and I guess it's blossomed into quite a nice relationship and connection with the club."
House has gone on to become a 17-under premiership coach and led the league's first 15-under side to a winning interleague appearance against the Goulburn Valley this season.
And while she's been forging a path as a mentor, she's also ticking off playing goals, having recently reached 100 senior games with Wodonga Raiders.
House celebrated the milestone with a win against Wangaratta Rovers, stepping up into A-grade from B-grade for the occasion, with goaler Mia Lavis still currently unavailable due to injury.
"I got to play with Mackensey (House) and Blaynee (House) which was pretty cool, and Maggie St John, who I've played netball with for as long as I can remember," House said.
"She's like my best friend, so it was a pretty special moment.
"I just love netball full stop, but then Raiders is like my home away from home. I love being able to play with all my friends."
House shot 11 goals in her milestone game.
Raiders' A-grade side currently sits in second spot, just behind leaders Wangaratta on percentage.
House admitted there are pleasing signs ahead for the club.
"I think we've set ourselves up into a position where it's not just about this year, but I think they're going to be strong for years to come," she said.
"It's a young group that's connected and planning on hanging around, so I think it's going to be exciting for a while."
House has taken her next leap of faith after starting her business, 'Elevate'.
"I'm now starting to venture into netball coaching in all parts of my life, which is pretty cool."
