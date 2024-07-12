He was coached by Nathan Buckey, Sam Mitchell, but follows another mantra

Albury's future co-coach Max Lynch admits his mantra has been guided by development mentors, as opposed to higher-profile individuals.
The Tigers recently appointed the former AFL player as non-playing coach for three seasons.
The club is also leaning towards appointing a playing co-coach.
Selected by Collingwood at No. 51 in the 2017 Rookie Draft, the ruckman played three games over five seasons under Nathan Buckley and finished with another eight at Hawthorn under Sam Mitchell.
He was forced to retire almost 12 months ago due to concussion issues.
"They (head coaches Buckley and Mitchell) are overseeing such a massive program, so not to take anything away from those guys, but I probably learnt more about my coaching philosophy from the development guys because they were the ones I spent the majority of my time with," he suggested.
"Everyone has different strengths and areas for improvement, it's about what works for that individual player.
"Scott Selwood spent time with me and got to know what worked for me and then my game improved dramatically, I'm going to be a development coach, but not just footy, development as a whole person."
The 25-year-old will take over once the Tigers' commitments are completed this year as incumbents Shaun Daly and Anthony Miles step down.
"I don't need to reinvent the wheel, the Tigers are already doing such good things," he said.
"Obviously I want to keep the core group of blokes there now and I'll look to maximise strengths, I'm going to be a strengths-based coach and also I love an exciting brand of footy.
"I've been involved in clubs like that and while offence looks good, obviously defence wins games.
"I'll look to use the things all my coaches have taught me and take all the things I like from them and keep out the bits I didn't like."
