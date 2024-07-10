Alleged motel car park murderer clearly mentally ill, Albury court told

A man charged with murdering a UK father in an Albury motel car park clearly suffers from mental illness, a court has heard.
David Summers-Smith, 28, was arrested near the SS&A Club about 9.10pm on Monday night, after allegedly stabbing Royce Anthony Mallett at the Hume Inn Motel car park about 6.15pm.
Mr Mallett, 30, died in hospital a short time after the July 8 incident.
The UK man is believed to have been living in Australia for several months.
Summers-Smith, who is of no fixed address, was charged with murder but did not appear in Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
His lawyer, Kel Clowry, told magistrate Sally McLaughlin his client received monthly mental health injections and had been due to receive one on Tuesday.
"It's clear from all the documents before you that he suffers from mental illness, which he's previously sought treatment for," Mr Clowry said.
"I've spoken to family members who indicate he receives a monthly injection in relation to his mental health.
"I'm also concerned after speaking to my client that he might lapse into psychosis.
"Of course he was due for that injection yesterday."
Police successfully applied to take forensic samples from Summers-Smith, who remains in custody.
A court order allows officers to take samples of his blood, DNA, nail clippings or from under his nails, a swab from his body, and photographs.
The court heard those samples would be "relevant to either confirming or disproving that the suspect has committed the offence as alleged".
Custody staff will be informed of his mental health issues.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a mental health assessment report, which would be available when the matter returns in September.
No application for bail was made.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a brief of evidence be served on September 3, with the matter to return to court on September 10.
Police continue to investigate the matter and have sought witnesses, dashcam footage and security camera footage.
They said nobody else was being sought over the death.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
