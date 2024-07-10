Another three O&M greats set to be inducted into Hall Of Fame

They played Murray Bushrangers alongside each other more than two decades ago.
And now Albury's Chris Hyde and Lavington's Matt Pendergast will be inducted into the Ovens and Murray Hall Of Fame together later this month.
The pair alongside Wangaratta's Graeme Nish were announced as the latest inductees at the SS&A Club on Wednesday with the function to be held on July 24.
They join Craig Ednie who coincidentally also played Bushrangers alongside Hyde and Pendergast and Wangaratta Rovers duo Mick Wilson and Mick Nolan as this year's inductees.
Hyde, after 93-matches with Richmond, arrived at the Albury Sportsground in 2009 as a 26-year-old which coincided with a decade of dominance at Tigerland.
He was lured to Albury by Paul Spargo who spent time as an assistant coach at Richmond during Hyde's career at Punt Road.
Hyde said he never imagined he would go on to play more than 200-matches for Albury which included seven flags from 10 grand final appearances and now be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.
"I was a little bit surprised when I got the phone call and truthfully it's something that I haven't given a lot of thought to," Hyde said.
"It is something that perhaps that I will reflect on after the night.
"I did have a look on the internet at some of the players that have been inducted and there are some special players and genuine people who have been inducted.
"So I'm truly honoured but it hasn't really sunk in at the moment.
"Being from Barooga, I had always heard a lot about the O&M and I ended up at Albury through my previous connection with Spargo.
"When I arrived at Albury, I had never played in a grand final and I looked at the list and I knew Spargs, Daniel Maher and Jase Sheather who played with my brother at the Bushrangers.
"So I never dreamt I would play for another 10-years.
"I thought I might play for another two or three years and hang up the boots.
"After playing AFL, it was more about just enjoying my footy and I guess the rest is history now."
Apart from the seven flags, Hyde boasts an enviable record in the O&M.
He was the Did Simpson Medal winner in 2009 and won best and fairests in 2010 and 2013 before taking out the Morris Medal in 2017.
Hyde coached the Tigers to the 2015 flag after his first two seasons at the helm ended in grand final heartache.
He carved a reputation of being able to deliver on the big stage and always seemed to find another gear when playing against fierce rival Yarrawonga.
But who did Hyde personally rate the highest from the Pigeons during that era?
"I know he has already got a healthy ego but it's hard to go past Craigy (Ednie)," Hyde said.
"It's funny, I played Bushrangers with Craig and 'Penda' and I have got enormous respect for him.
"No doubt Craig will tell us how good he was on the night after a few beers.
"Fev is the other obvious player and did amazing things for the O&M and in the AFL for that matter as well."
Pendergast played 300-matches during his glittering career with two clubs after making his senior debut for Wodonga Raiders as a 16-year-old in 1999.
But it was at Lavington where the tough as nails midfielder played 246-matches and won a club record five best and fairests.
His crowning glory was Lavington's 2001 grand final triumph over Myrtleford where he joined his father, Wayne, as a premiership player at Lavington Sports Ground.
He was also an interleague regular, representing the O&M 15 times, was captain and coach and also represented Victorian Country and NSW teams.
Pendergast said the O&M had been a huge part of his life for almost four decades.
"It's enormous... the O&M has been a huge part of my life stretching back to when my dad was playing in the 1980s," Pendergast said.
"To be in this position and inducted in the Hall Of Fame is very humbling and is something that I will reflect on quite fondly."
Pendergast's feat of winning five best and fairests puts him in some elite company in the O&M.
Only Robbie Walker, Emmy De Fazio, John Martinello, Neil Hanlon, Jim Sandral, Dennis Sandral, Tim Lowe, Andrew Hill, Brian Gilcrist, Mark Doolan and Les Parish have previously achieved the feat.
Nish played 214 matches for Wangaratta after making his debut in 1966 as a teenager.
A crafty back pocket, Nish played in the 1976 flag and is a triple best and fairest winner.
He played 10 interleague matches and is a life member who was also picked in Wangaratta's Team of the Century.
Nish said it was a huge honour to be joining the competition's biggest names in the Hall Of Fame.
"I'm very honoured to be entering the Hall Of Fame and it means a lot to me personally," Nish said.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity Wangaratta gave me to play in a premier league and play along and against some outstanding players.
"Over the journey you make a lot of lifelong friends which is something that I cherish the most.
"I don't get to watch Wangaratta as often as I would like these days but I have watched Callum Moore on a few occasions who is one of the better O&M players that I've seen play the game."
