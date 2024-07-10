One person dead, three in serious condition, after crash at Allans Flat

A person has died in a serious crash on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road at Allans Flat.
The two-car collision was reported to paramedics and police at about 2pm on Wednesday, July 10.
An occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, with another person taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The two occupants in the second vehicle have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Those involved are yet to be formally identified.
Paramedics are on the scene while two air ambulance helicopters have also been dispatched.
Paramedics said one person was transported by road to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition. Another person was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and another was flown to the Alfred Public Hospital in Melbourne.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined as investigations remain ongoing.
The Wodonga-Yackandandah Road is closed and will remain so for some time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
