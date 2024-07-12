Chad Owens has sold Raiders superbly in media ints and here's his plans

Wodonga Raiders incoming coach Chad Owens believes the club needs six to seven players to return as a competitive force in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Raiders appointed the club junior last month and he watched the games against Lavington and Albury, while visiting from the Gold Coast.
Owens will relocate to the Border for the position and the club is also looking to appoint a co-coach.
"I thought against Albury, Raiders were unlucky not to be only a couple of points down at three-quarter time; at one stage, Albury was 5.7, Raiders were 0.11, so all of a sudden Albury doesn't feel under pressure because there's no scoreboard pressure," he suggested.
"I thought there were a lot of good signs, players like Nick Bracher down back, they have a real go, Ned Conway the North Melbourne VFL player, classy, he's a beautiful mover, and there were plenty of others as well."
Raiders look certain to finish second-last for a third successive season.
The club has won only five of its past 46 games, but the league will operate under a revised Player Points System (PPS) next year.
The game's governing body - AFL North East Border - recently introduced a sliding scale of player points.
It means this year's premiers will have 36 points, the runner-up 37 and so forth with the wooden spooners allocated 46 points.
Clubs are allowed to ask for more points.
Owens was quizzed how many players, ideally, the club would need next season to make an impact.
"I reckon six or seven and it's blokes that can play a role," he answered.
"Wodonga is injury-ravaged at the moment but prior to that they were third on the ladder, a player like (co-coach) Jack O'Sullivan is a star, but they have so many players who do their job.
"We'd like to have some blokes that have played high level, but we're also talking to the best guys from the Tallangatta league as well, sometimes they're really good players who've just never thought of coming in.
"We're speaking to a fair few players and we reckon they could come in and be really good senior players."
