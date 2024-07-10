'It's shattering': Power midfielder suffers a third ruptured ACL

CDHBU assistant coach George Sandral requires a third knee reconstruction.
Sandral, 23, had scans last week which confirmed that he had ruptured his ACL for a third time while recently playing against Henty.
The news is a shattering blow for the Powers hopes of progressing deep into September with Sandral a vital cog in their midfield.
"Scans confirmed I have ruptured my ACL again," Sandral said on Tuesday.
"I also have a torn meniscus and four fractures in my knee as well.
"It's shattering because I put a lot of rehab into my past two knee surgeries and it's a long journey to get back playing footy again.
"I'm disappointed not only personally but from a team perspective because I feel we are starting to play some good footy as a team and now I can't play a role at the end of the season.
"But it's all part of playing footy I guess."
Sandral joined CDHBU this season from home club Billabong Crows where he finished runner-up in the best and fairest.
He basically missed three seasons of football after not playing in 2019, 2020 (Covid) and managing three matches in 2021 as he recovered from his second knee reconstruction.
Sandral said it was an innocuous incident against Henty when he injured his knee again.
"I just picked up a loose ball and was trying to get out of a tackle and I felt my knee give way," he said.
"I was pretty sure straight away that I had done my knee again but you always hang onto a bit of hope until you have the scans.
"So I wasn't super surprised when I got the results back.
"But I've had a lot of support from my family and the club since, especially my fiancee Lily who has been amazing for me both before and after my injury.
"I can't thank everyone enough."
Sandral has two children under two and admits his football career is at the crossroads after doing his knee for a third time before his mid-20s.
"After I did my first knee, I told myself if it happens again... that will be it," he said.
"Then I did come back after my second knee reconstruction.
"So I'm certainly weighing up my playing future and will see the surgeon and the specialist next week.
"That will tell me a bit more where I'm at but I won't be rushing back to play footy again that's for sure."
