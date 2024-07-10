BOILING POINT: Powerhouses slam 'impatient' change 'to detriment of league'

League powerhouses Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta feel other competitions would be rubbing their hands in anticipation after the recent announcement of a major overhaul of the Player Points System (PPS) in the O and M next year.
The AFL NEB announced last month it would introduce a new Total Team Points (TTP) system with a sliding scale based on a club's ladder position, including finals.
In the O and M, the premiers will have 36 points for 2025, the runner-up 37, the losing preliminary finalist 38, fourth 39, fifth 40, sixth 42, seventh 43, eighth 44, ninth 45 and 10th 46.
Clubs can still apply for extra points.
Pigeon, Tiger, and Magpie officials are all baffled by the timing of the changes, arguing the competition has been more even this season than at any time during the past two decades.
There have been more upsets and a host of tight finishes so far this season, which has led to a spike in crowd attendance and a lot more interest in the competition.
Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers produced two cracking derbies, the Magpies lost to a vastly improved North Albury and Wodonga, while Albury also lost to Lavington, Wodonga and Myrtleford to highlight just a few of the upset results.
Yarrawonga stalwart Leigh Ramsdale felt the O and M was leaving itself open to an exodus of both star and fringe players to other competitions because of the glaring discrepancy in the TTP.
"This change to the TTP is to the detriment of the league because it's not aligned with every other league," Ramsdale said.
"These changes are what you call being impatient.
"Instead of letting the existing points system work and unfold, they are trying to influence and handicap a competition.
"I don't know how comfortable I would be if our club was to win a grand final with so many extra points.
"Are you the best side in the competition or the best handicapped side in the competition?
"The O and M is not like the Melbourne Cup where you handicap the best horses with weight to make it more even.
"I'm not against struggling clubs getting an extra allocation of points because you want a competitive league.
"I think most people will agree that this season is the most competitive it has ever been for so long.
"Now they want to change the points system ... why is that?
"If the rumours prove to be correct about Daryn Cresswell joining Corowa-Rutherglen, history suggests they will climb the ladder.
"Wodonga Raiders have changed their coaching set-up and those two clubs are the biggest concern at the moment in regards to being on the bottom of the ladder.
"But it looks like they are on the right track and making a few changes to help try and turn around their fortunes."
Wangaratta co-president Jon Henry echoed Ramsdale's thoughts, highlighting that other competitions will now have a massive edge in attracting high-profile recruits with the advantage of extra points.
"We think its intention is good in trying to close the gap between the top and bottom sides to create competitive matches," Henry said.
"As a member of the O and M, we can only speak for our league's situation and not the other leagues that this will also affect in the NE Border.
"Our concern is why is this extra penalty applied to O and M clubs in isolation without the rest of the state's major country and metropolitan leagues, including amateurs, working under the same rules?
"Next year we will have a situation where the major metro leagues such as the Essendon FL (46), Eastern FL (46) and Amateurs (45) have significantly more points in comparison to the 36 points the O and M's reigning premier will carry.
"This is too big of a disparity as the O and M are competing for the same players.
"The O and M is the strongest and most even it has been across the 10 clubs for two decades."
Henry also felt not having the ability to add an AFL or state league recruit would have a detrimental effect on crowds and the league's reputation.
"The notion that a player coming off an AFL or state league list will now choose to go to a bottom team instead of a side in flag contention within the O and M is misguided," he said.
"By trying to manipulate an outcome the penalty for success will limit an O and M club's ability to attract quality players that in turn attract crowds, sponsors and enhance the league's reputation.
"These players will most likely play in other competitions, not for the sides that finish low on the ladder.
"Community football is already heavily regulated.
"The winner from this additional penalty system being implemented in isolation is the other major leagues including the Goulburn Valley, not for the O and M teams that it is designed to assist."
Ramsdale said the new points system was also flawed because it was simply based on a club's ladder position.
North Albury for instance, who is third on the ladder and has 46 points this season, technically could only have 38 points next season if it was to make the preliminary final.
"It's a ridiculous decision and I'll tell you why," Ramsdale said.
"Because if one of the clubs that have been struggling recently finish top-three, whether that be North Albury or Wodonga for instance.
"In reality, they won't be on the points allocated, they will apply for extra points and will get them.
"But if Wangaratta, Albury or Yarrawonga apply for extra points we know what the answer will be.
"Dan Howe's points allocation this year highlighted what they want to achieve.
"There are so many moving parts to the points system and if you have multiple players leave your club at the same time, how do you replace them?
"There are only so many one-point players in a small town like Yarrawonga.
"We are surrounded by a group of other clubs and other leagues that have more points and in reality with less points, we are just a sitting duck for those clubs to recruit our players.
"Mulwala have got 14 players on their list at the moment who previously played for Yarrawonga.
"How do we replace them ... you can't.
"If they (AFL NEB) want Yarrawonga to be a basket case and on the bottom of the ladder, they are on the right path.
"The people making these decisions, who have they spoken to at clubland to get the general consensus that this is a smart move?
"It is a dumbfounding decision.
"We have signed players and in the process of retaining our list and now they throw this in.
"At what point is it what the AFL NEB is trying to achieve, a restriction of trade?
"As a club we strive to be successful for our members, sponsors and our town and now we are getting penalised for that.
"Obviously they want the top sides to go to the bottom and flip it all around.
"We are a country town with a population of 8000 people but we could be on fewer points than Albury or Wangaratta ... they are cities.
"It's a pathetic decision.
"How many flags has Yarrawonga won in its 90-year plus history in the O and M ... it's six all-up which averages out to one every 15 years."
Albury president Lindsay Rolling felt the points system was having the desired effect this season.
"We are already well into our player retention and recruiting process for 2025 and as we hadn't been consulted about this change, we are still digesting what impact it will have," Rollings said.
"We do however believe that there are other areas of concern, for example player numbers and strength of reserve competitions across the region that potentially needed addressing prior to the points system which is predominantly working at the minute."
The PPS was first introduced in 2016 with the intention to equalise competitions, leading to greater interest, bigger crowds, stronger clubs and stronger competitions.
"As a region, we want to acknowledge that this is a significant shift in how the Total Team Points has been implemented up to this point, which is why we have endeavoured to have clubs notified ahead of the traditional time prescribed within the policy," AFL NEB region manager Zac Hedin said.
"While this will be a change for clubs within the OMFNL, there are a number of leagues across the state who have been utilising similar structures with success, ultimately, the region and leagues want to see competitive competitions which will lead to better outcomes for all involved."
Since the introduction of the PPS only four clubs have contested grand finals in six years with no finals played in 2020-21 due to COVID.
Albury and Wangaratta have the highest number with four each followed by Yarrawonga and Lavington with two apiece.
North Albury is the most recent club outside those four to make the grand final after they lost to Wangaratta in the 2007 decider almost two decades ago.
O and M chairman David Sinclair said the league supported the implementation of the scaled points structure.
"The O and M fully supports the recent decision by AFL NEB to implement a scaled points structure for next season," Sinclair said.
"This will bring into effect a more structured approach to the addition or reduction of club point allowances, fully implementing the AFL Vic Country PPS as it was originally intended when introduced in 2016.
"As we've experienced this year, a competitive competition is the cornerstone of supporter engagement.
"As a league, the O and M have only had four clubs participate in grand finals since 2008 and we see this as an important step in the sustainability of all clubs as part of the overall state equalisation strategy."
