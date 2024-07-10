Call for Anzac Day 'consistency on Border'

Stores north of the border will no longer be able to open on Anzac Day in a move supported by business chiefs on both sides of the Murray River.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said "maintaining a focus on what is truly important to Australians must remain first and foremost" while Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said he would welcome a retail trade ban on Anzac Day if the Victorian government implemented one.
Meanwhile, Ted Howes reports, RSL leaders on both sides of the Border said governments should strive to find middle ground on the issue.
