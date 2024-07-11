The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cutting it close: Olympic selection almost slipped from Ben's grasp

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Buckingham celebrates after a second place finish in the 3000m steeplechase at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 18, which clinched his place at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture by Pinja A Photography
Ben Buckingham celebrates after a second place finish in the 3000m steeplechase at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 18, which clinched his place at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture by Pinja A Photography

There was certainly a time when Ben Buckingham thought his shot at a second Olympics had passed him by.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.