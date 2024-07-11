Cutting it close: Olympic selection almost slipped from Ben's grasp

There was certainly a time when Ben Buckingham thought his shot at a second Olympics had passed him by.
Injury had cruelled his preparation for the Paris 2024 Games and he couldn't have left it any later to book his ticket.
The 32-year-old from Myrtleford battled osteitis pubis for most of 2023 and didn't start to return to fitness until January, but made a late surge to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase after making his Olympic debut in the same event in Tokyo in 2021.
Incredibly, Buckingham took 18 seconds off his season's best to record a time of 8.21.34 to place second at the Paavo Nurmi Games in the Finnish city of Turku on June 18, which propelled him to 31st in the world rankings, safely inside the top 36 selected for Paris.
"It's very special because this time my wife and parents will be able to come and watch," he said.
"Tokyo was very special for its own reasons, but it's really exciting to go to one where you've got fans and family and all of those other things that are involved in it, as opposed to the nature of the world three years ago.
"To get back from injury, be back in shape and get the chance to make another final is really exciting.
"I was probably running in pain from June to August last year and then I had 10 to 12 weeks off at the end of the season until I got married at the end of October, and it was a very slow return to running.
"I cut qualification very tight, but I managed to make it."
Buckingham set a personal best at the same event in Finland in 2022 with an 8.19.79, which he will need to get close to if he is to contest the 15-man final in Paris.
Athletes are split into three heats of 12, with the top five from each to compete for the medals.
"When I missed world championships last year and the fact I'm 33 at the end of this year, you start to wonder if you're going to get back to the shape you've been in before," he said.
"There's nothing quite like an Olympics and I'm incredibly fortunate to get to go to a second, because you're lucky if you get to go to one.
"I'll be very surprised if I'm still going at 37. I'm not saying I'm done at the end of this year, but it's one to enjoy."
Buckingham said he incorporated barrier jumping into his training once or twice a week.
He will contest a steeplechase event in Germany on Sunday, July 14, before he heads to London for a week of training and a 1500m race on July 24 and then onto France to link with the Australian team.
"The hardest thing is not to overdo it. It's trying to sit on the edge without stepping over it for the next couple of weeks," he said.
Buckingham is one of two Australians in the steeplechase with Melbourne's Matthew Clarke also off to his second Olympics.
"The people you do it with, you really share quite a bond with," he said.
"It's my second year with professional running group On and I'm coached by Craig Mottram. This year has justified the move and the change."
Buckingham will race in Paris on Monday, August 5.
He joins Lauren Jackson (basketball), James Willett (shooting), Jocelyn Bartram (hockey) and Fergus Hamilton (rowing) as athletes from the Border and North East at the 2024 Olympics.
