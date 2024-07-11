THEN AND NOW: Army and jail records reveal a Digger's troubled past

A foreign soldier wounded in the Ypres offensive in 1917 was found dead near his tent on Nail Can Hill, Albury, one cold morning in 1938.
Mihai Simionescu, a Romanian, had no friends and was buried in a grave funded by the RSL in Albury.
Little was known about him then, but Army and jail records now online reveal a colourful and troubled past.
Simionescu, aged 52, was born in Jassy (Iasi), Romania, and worked his passage by sea to Australia in 1912. By September 1916 he was living in Woolloomooloo and working as a waiter when he volunteered to enlist.
The 21st Infantry Battalion accepted him because Romania was then neutral, though later was invaded by Germany and Austria.
He was aged 30, with tattoos of a dragon, an eagle, a peacock, Queen Victoria and "Columbo 1912".
Private Simionescu and his five-shillings-a-day mates shipped for England in November, crossing to France in June 1917. He got into trouble for offences such as drunkenness, absent without leave and creating a disturbance after lights out.
In October, he was shot in the shoulder during the Battle of Broodseinde Ridge in Belgium.
He recuperated in England, returning to Australia in 1919.
Within three months he was jailed for stealing in Sydney. Although a returned serviceman, police now treated him as a registered alien who sometimes failed to report to police.
He was arrested for this and for "unlawfully being on the street", probably begging, earning a spell in Long Bay Prison. Over the next decade, he was in and out of jail for minor offences, such as unlawful betting, theft and indecent language.
After 1929, in the Great Depression, he joined hundreds of thousands of unemployed roaming the country for work.
How Simionescu came to be in Albury is unknown. He had lived in the district for about 18 months before being found dead by a 14-year-old girl whose impoverished family lived on the Albury Common (since largely occupied by TAFE).
His identity would have been lost but for a precious scrap of paper in his pockets - his Army discharge certificate.
RSL members arranged a military grave and stone in the Waugh Road Cemetery. In 1933 they had undertaken to do so for any returned serviceman whose family was absent or unable to afford a grave. So Mihai Simionescu was spared a pauper's grave.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.