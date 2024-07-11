Happy hours in the pipe as beer flows freely again at revamped Border hotel

For months loyal locals at a Lavington pub have been "surviving" in a makeshift bar with just two beer taps running while the rest of the building was gutted.
On Friday, July 12, however, that will all change with the soft opening of the new-look Northside Hotel after more than three months of renovations.
The pub's general manager, Nathaniel McPhee, said he was grateful to the regulars, many of whom had frequented what was previously known as the Garrison for decades.
In March, the management closed many areas of the pub as a new bistro was built, a new kids' playground was constructed and new sound and vision equipment installed.
"We have tried our best and I think we've succeeded in keeping the venue running in some capacity the whole time," he said.
"We actually set up a temporary bar just so we could keep serving our locals, and they have been great, very loyal, I am hand-over-heart just so grateful to have them here.
"We got a portable bar set up on loan from the Albury Race Club at no cost, so I'm very thankful for that. We kept two taps running because I thought it's important to be running taps in a pub, we kept Great Northern and Carlton Draught running for the locals, which has been received very well."
Mr McPhee said the pub was now running 12 taps. "Not 12 different beers, but 12 taps," he said.
In March in announcing the renovation project, Mr McPhee said he hoped to double the staff numbers when everything was up and running.
"We've probably got about five to 10 more than we started, but we haven't got quite those figures (double) yet," He said.
"I think we're just going to see where we're at and then grow as we need ... we've got ads out, we're always hiring in hospitality, so I tell everyone to bring a resume in and come and join the team.
"But at the moment, we're holding steady at just about 25 to 30 per cent growth."
Mr McPhee said the pub will open at 10 o'clock on Friday morning for the soft opening with everything expected to be in full swing by next Friday.
"We'll do a members' draw on a Wednesday night, we sponsor a local rugby league club the Border Bears, they do a meat raffle for us on Friday between 5pm and 7pm," he said.
"We also have live entertainment next Friday from 8pm until about 11pm for the first time in about 12 months, so it's good to get live music back in Lavington again."
About two weeks ago, regulars were surprised to see the decades-old landmark sign over the beer garden fence removed by a crane and a new sign put in its place.
Since its establishment in 1938, the pub has been known as the Continental, MacWhites, Sars and the Garrison.
The pub was sold to the Harvest pub group for $16.2 million in 2021.
