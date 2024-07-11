Need a ride? Uber confirms arrival in Border city after 'high demand'

Uber has officially launched in Wodonga.
The major rideshare company announced its arrival in the Border city on Thursday, July 11.
Uber issued a call-out for drivers in Wodonga in May before it confirmed it was available for trips in Wodonga and other regional Victorian centres, including Mildura, Echuca, and the wider Campaspe Shire region.
"Responding to demand for convenient and affordable transport in regional towns and cities across Australia, Uber has chosen to launch in Wodonga based on the highest demand, and where ridesharing can both boost local tourism and complement existing transport options," an Uber statement read.
"As well as Wodonga, Uber plans to expand services to 14 cities and tourism hotspots across the country from recently launched Whitsundays to Broome and Albury.
"Whether it be for locals running errands or visitors wanting to see Lake Hume, Uber takes the hassle out of moving around and gives local drivers the chance to earn extra cash along the way."
Uber was first made available in Albury around Easter 2020, but it only attracted four drivers that year.
Among them was Albury man John Kirby, who was nationally recognised by the company as a "local legend" for his excellent service after he joined in August 2020.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren was optimistic about the addition of Uber to the city.
"Uber is good for the population. People seem to like it in every other place it has come to, so if the population uses it, it will stay," he said.
"I've used Uber a few times over the journey.
Cr Mildren said extra competition for transport on the Border was healthy.
"It's great to have competition in every field. In every economic endeavour that we do, we should be having competition," he said.
"The way things are changing right across the country with different impacts, and different technologies and younger generations moving into different ways of doing things, those sorts of things are inevitable."
Cr Mildren didn't have a preference when it came to taxis or Ubers
"It's horses for courses, whichever one is the right one for the time," he said.
State governments are responsible for the regulation of rideshare services.
"I think they can choose to go wherever they choose to, more or less," Cr Mildren said.
"It's a state government area of jurisdiction, so as far as I know there's no specific things that council gets involved in."
