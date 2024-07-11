WEATHER WATCH: Intense high-pressure systems have persisted to the south

The rain area from western Queensland spread southwards into Victoria earlier this week.
There were heavy rains around Bourke and Wilcannia. Bourke recorded 41.6 millimetres to Monday morning, July 8, the wettest early July day since 1988. Wilcannia recorded 41.2 millimetres to Monday morning, the wettest July day since 1950 when Melbourne recorded a very high barometer reading of 1038.2 millibars on July 24, 1950.
The last four months of 1950 were excessively wet in Victoria despite being warmer than usual and the summer of 1950-51 was one of the hottest on record despite a very high frequency of thunderstorms and flood rains during the third week of February 1951. (I really enjoyed that summer in Melbourne having just become a teenager.) NSW and Queensland both had flood rains, mainly in inland regions, in both October and November 1950, resulting in maximum temperatures not as high as in Victoria during the following summer. In the Riverina, the last four months of 1950 and into the summer were notably warmer than usual and somewhat drier than usual, with near-average rainfall in October and November.
At Meningie, South Australia, 48.8 millimetres fell to Monday morning, its wettest July day since 61 millimetres in 1886, 138 years ago. There was no shortage of rain in the Riverina during the whole of 1886 and 1887.
The past 10 weeks have seen a persistence of intense high-pressure systems to the south of the continent. Widespread heavy frosts have been common in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania with several places last week recording their lowest July temperature on record.
Ceduna recorded minus 3.9 degrees on July 4, which was equal-coldest since early July 2022. Warrnambool recorded minus 2.4, the coldest on record for July; the previous coldest was minus 1.9 degrees on July 2, 1960. The small town of Liawenee near Butlers Gorge recorded minus 12.6, minus 13.5 and minus 12.9 on three successive days. This was the coldest spell recorded anywhere in Tasmania in the last 130 years of records.
Many places in Tasmania and Victoria have recorded their highest barometer readings ever, like Launceston with 1044.3 millibars and Melbourne's 1041.9 millibars, which broke the 1987 July record of 1041.7 millibars on July 7.
Other very high barometer readings for July in Melbourne were in 1875, 1938, 1954, 1973, and 2005. The events of 1954 and 1973 are most interesting for eastern Australia. A significant rain event developed over Queensland and spread southwards through NSW into parts of Victoria. At the moment a rain area has developed in western Queensland; Birdsville has recorded 35 millimetres since Friday night.
In 1954 the rain area headed southwards into parts of Victoria and led to a milder and wetter August, a warm, dry September, then high rainfall the last three months of the year. There were floods in Moree in October 1954 and again in February 1955. In 1973 there was excessive rainfall from August right through to January 1974. I was staying in Coonabarabran during January 1974 when 302 millimetres were recorded.
The events of 1875 and 1938 after a very wet May did lead to warmer and drier conditions than usual, right through to January in our regions. There was no relief from the dry conditions until timely rains arrived in February 1939. The event of 1987 did lead to patchy rain, then high rainfalls in January 1988. Late December 1987 through to the end of January was very hot and humid from Victoria right up the Maranoa and Warrego district in Queensland. The event of 2005 led to a wetter than average spring season generally but a very hot and dry summer 2005-2006. It was the hottest summer in Coonabarabran for 87 years.
