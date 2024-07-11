WEATHER WATCH: Intense high-pressure systems have persisted to the south

The last four months of 1950 were excessively wet in Victoria despite being warmer than usual and the summer of 1950-51 was one of the hottest on record despite a very high frequency of thunderstorms and flood rains during the third week of February 1951. (I really enjoyed that summer in Melbourne having just become a teenager.) NSW and Queensland both had flood rains, mainly in inland regions, in both October and November 1950, resulting in maximum temperatures not as high as in Victoria during the following summer. In the Riverina, the last four months of 1950 and into the summer were notably warmer than usual and somewhat drier than usual, with near-average rainfall in October and November.