Albury Council 'broken': ex-mayor Kevin Mack reckons he's back to fix it

Albury's "Australia Day fiasco" was the tipping point for former mayor Kevin Mack to have another tilt at running for council.
He said the community furore that erupted last November when news broke that the council would no longer present community awards or conduct citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day was "the last straw".
Mr Mack, who was Albury mayor from 2013-2015, then again from 2016-2021, has announced he will run again at the council's September election.
His ticket lists community lawyer Raissa Butkowski, mechanic Phil Bullivant, builder Leigh McGlynn and health advocate Di Thomas.
Mr Mack, 63, said his decision to re-enter politics was driven by a perceived lack of transparency, accountability, and engagement between the current councillors and the Albury community.
He said he believed the council had "lost its way" and wanted to return to a more grassroots style arrangement.
"It just seems to me that in two and a half years, things have unravelled to a point," Mr Mack said.
"Yes, they're a new council. Yes, they have a lot to learn. But the executive of council have taken advantage of their naivety, and Albury has lost its way.
"And I say that not figuratively - I mean it."
What Mr Mack called the "Australia Day fiasco" was "indicative of problems within the council".
"Australia Day was a typical example and a clear example of what they've been doing the past two and a half years," he said.
"I believe that the executive has implemented their own private, confidential briefings with the council - that never happened on our watch when it was open and transparent and open to the public."
Mr Mack said a key issue for his campaign would be strengthening the push for a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga on a greenfield site.
He said he believed councils had a duty to apply pressure on state and federal politicians to lobby for the best outcomes, especially regarding health issues, and that Albury Council was "broken" in that regard and backflipped on the issue when he left as mayor.
"I was in the early negotiations with the board of Albury Wodonga Health with Anna Speedie [former Wodonga mayor and, later, AWH board member] and with [former Wodonga mayor] Kevin Poulton about finding a greenfield site for a hospital," he said.
"When I left [Albury Council], I thought it was in good hands but the script was flipped and a mayoral minute comes out of council, which I suggest was written by the executive to reflect this position.
"This was not the position that I was aware of when I was the mayor with that same executive, so how can things change so radically?"
Mr Mack's claims about the existing Albury Council's "lack of action" on questioning the $558 million hospital redevelopment, and not pushing for a greenfield site were echoed by his running mate, Ms Butkowski.
Ms Butkowski, 38, who works for the Hume Riverina Community Legal Service, said the hospital crisis was one of the most important issues facing the community.
She holds degrees in law, biomedical science and biochemistry, and human nutrition.
"I have a background in medical and health before I went to law," she said. "I attended the Better Border Health event in conjunction with the Border Medical Association on July 7.
"It wasn't until everything was put up there on the screen with experienced clinicians that details emerged of how woefully inadequate our current access to timely health and medical treatment is.
"Probably my biggest takeaway from that was the fact that not one Albury councillor attended that event, and that was duly noted by all of the attendees, because the Wodonga mayor [Ron Mildren] stood up strong and advocated for his community on the issue."
An Albury Council spokesman did not supply an answer when The Border Mail asked if anyone from the council had attended the health forum on July 7 in an official capacity.
"We have councillors in Albury who talk a lot about things, particularly around this issue, but then don't bother turning up to really important community events around the issue," Ms Butkowski said.
Ms Butkowski said she moved from the health sector to law to help people in the community who didn't have access to expensive legal representation.
"I love my role as a community lawyer, I really do believe that access to justice shouldn't be dependent upon whether you've got money or not," she said.
Finding a solution to traffic congestion at Thurgoona was another issue she would tackle as a councillor.
"We have over 11,000 people out there and that's projected to increase by further 8000 people by 2040," she said. "I think it beggars belief that we have what some might deem to be a major city congestion issue in regional Australia. It just should never have happened."
Mr Bullivant, who describes himself as a "nuts and bolts man" in more ways than one, said he spoke with people from all walks of life every day at his Mate Street, North Albury automotive business.
"I talk to everyone, from paupers to princes," he said. "I hear so many different points of view from many customers and there is general disharmony about how things just aren't being done.
"Just yesterday, a lady had heard I was running for council and said, 'you've got to do something about the DAs [development applications]'.
"A lot of people have said they're too slow getting DA turnarounds and we don't know why ... we've got to get progress happening in the town.
"People are screaming to get things done and get things moving, and they just can't get through the process. It takes three to four months, five months, six months."
The Bungowannah resident, who was born and bred on the Border, said he believed the poor state of the roads wasn't keeping up with the growing number of residents.
"Albury's going through what I consider growing pains," he said. "Since COVID, a lot more people have come to town, so the Borella Road and Thurgoona Drive, with the amount of infrastructure being built, the roads aren't keeping up with it."
Mr Bullivant said he knew Mr Mack through sport and family connections and considered him a "hands-on" operator who "got things done" during his time as mayor.
"Albury's been particularly good to me, so at 60 years of age, I think I'm mature enough and sound enough to give back to my community," Mr Bullivant said. "That's why I agreed to join this team."
