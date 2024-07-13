'Lack of services and funding' behind high diabetes rates on the Border

A lack of services and inadequate funding is the primary reason the rate of diabetes is "significantly higher" on the Border compared to the Australian average, an Albury advocate says.
In Australia, 5.22 per cent of the population - or 1.4 million people - is living with diabetes in 2024, according to the National Diabetes Services Scheme.
Nearly all local government areas in the Border and North East have a higher rate than this.
Within Federation Council, 7.65 per cent of the population (983 people) are living with diabetes; in Towong Shire, it is 6.15 per cent, 5.71 per cent in Albury, and 5.69 per cent in Wodonga and Greater Hume.
National Diabetes Week starts on Sunday, July 14.
On the Border, the Albury Wodonga Diabetes Support Group will host a range of seminars to raise awareness about the chronic disease and educate people on how to manage it.
Liz Hare, co-chair of the group, said she had heard too many local stories of people losing toes or feet because their condition went untreated for too long.
"Country people, they're losing their medical services, so they're not being diagnosed until later," she said.
"A lot of people have diabetes picked up when they have a heart attack or something else. By that stage, it's developed into a diabetes complication, affecting your eyes, your kidneys, your feet, or your heart."
Ms Hare said Border health services found it challenging to keep up with demand.
"We need more services," she said. "Albury Wodonga Health is struggling even to maintain a basic diabetes team. The funding is just abysmal.
"Our group works reasonably closely with Albury Wodonga Health.
"They look after people very well in hospital, but the community services are just not adequate for the numbers they're having to deal with, which is a shame - the funding is so tight."
Diane Darcy, an Albury resident who has lived with diabetes for 28 years, said the chronic disease ran in her family.
"My doctor was testing me every year from the time I was 45. And on the day before my 50th birthday, I went to get the results of a glucose tolerance test, and he said, 'happy birthday for tomorrow, you're a diabetic'," she said.
"It took 12 years to see a specialist. The doctors were handling my medication and everything quite well. But I finally went on insulin 12 years after I was diagnosed."
Ms Darcy took insulin three times a day and continued to struggle with her weight loss and eating habits.
However, in May last year, she started using Ozempic, a hunger suppressant that promotes feelings of fullness by slowing digestion and has since lost 17 kilograms.
Just two weeks ago, she got off insulin. But there was a period last year when she feared that she could no longer get the drug following its widespread use for weight loss.
"There was a time last year where I visited five chemists with my script in hand, but none of them had it," she said.
"I needed to lose weight, but a lot of people were being prescribed it for weight loss, and that put a real strain on the actual supply for diabetes.
"We had people coming to our meetings saying, 'I don't know where to go to get it'. Once you're on it, you really want to stay on it, because you can't be going on and off.
"I'm back on it now, and I feel better than ever."
Local events for National Diabetes Week include:
