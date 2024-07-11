Wodonga teenager identified as victim of fatal crash at Allans Flat

An 18-year-old West Wodonga man has been identified as the driver who died in Wednesday's crash at Allans Flat.
A grey Ford Falcon sedan and a utility towing a trailer collided on Wodonga-Yackandandah Road around 2pm on July 10.
The driver of the Ford Falcon, an 18-year-old West Wodonga man, died at the scene.
The passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Myrtleford, was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the utility veered off the road and crashed down an embankment.
Its driver, a 58-year-old West Wodonga woman, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The passenger, a 19-year-old Allans Flat man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is understood the utility was carrying a delivery from Wodonga's Parkside Produce and the driver worked for the company.
Parkside Produce was unaware of the medical condition of the driver when contacted by The Border Mail on Thursday, July 11.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.