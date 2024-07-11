Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 13-14

For nearly half a century Border Music Camp has been offering hundreds of participants a week-long immersion into music. Throughout the week, the performers can join in workshops, ensembles, tutorials, electives and concerts. The final concert, which follows another public concert on Friday night, July 12, showcases the major instrumental ensembles as well as the massed choir, a compulsory component for all campers. Tickets available via trybooking.
Akmal returns with a brand-new show title, Red Flags, in his latest tour. The Eygptian-born Australian stand-up comedian, actor, voice-over artist, author and writer says it's one of the best titles he's come up with in years. Doors open at 7.30pm for this 18 years-plus event, with tickets available via trybooking.
Australian metalcore band Polaris will descend on Albury on Sunday alongside special guests Ocean Grove. The show has sold out but there is a waiting list via Oztix. Polaris had already firmly established their place as a fixture in the Australian heavy landscape via their first two albums, 2020's ARIA Award-nominated The Death Of Me and 2017's The Mortal Coil, which debuted in the Australian Top 10.
Do you love staring at screens? You should get out more. Specifically to a show that has an enormous screen smack-bang in the middle of it. Comic duo The Umbilical Brothers (David Collins and Shane Dundas) here combine the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema in a new show performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen. Tickets via Albury Entertainment Centre.
Indulge in a gourmet French-inspired menu to celebrate the weekend, with dishes crafted by chef Briony Bradford. She has worked with Michelin-starred chefs Claude Bosi at Hibiscus and Andre Garrett at Galvin at Windows in London, and with Paul Cooper at Bishop Sessa, Ross Lusted at The Bridge Room, Grant King at Gastro Park and Brent Savage at The Bentley Restaurant and Bar in Sydney. Available Saturday and Sunday in two or three courses, book via Jones Winery Restaurant.
Gather your family and friends and embark on an immersive, cosmic journey that is Aurora, Lost Astronaut! Explore and immerse yourself in unforgettable installations including dazzling laser effects, interactive projections and celestial holograms. The vibrant light displays, custom soundscapes, special effects and digital art experiences are spellbinding. Allow 45 minutes to make the most of the show. Admission is every 15 minutes, arrive 10 minutes early. The show runs nightly until July 21. Tickets: auroraalbury.com.au
The Bald Archy Prize, an irreverent counterpoint to the prestigious Archibald Prize, was established in 1994 to poke fun at prominent figures in Australia's public eye. The exhibition will be open at Holbrook Shire Hall daily until Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $10 at the door. The exhibition has been organised by the Rotary Club of Holbrook with all proceeds to go to community projects.
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
Racing Wodonga will celebrate retiring jockey Danny Beasley's career with a special presentation and Q and A interview in the Members Rooms. Members and non-members are invited to enter the Members Rooms to share in the event following the last race. Beasley rode in his first race at Wodonga as an apprentice jockey on Boxing Day 1992, so the club says it is privileged to have him return for this special event to bookend his long career. More information at country.racing.com/wodonga
When it's cold outside, but you and the kids need to get out of the house, what better way to pass the time than escaping into the world of film? Or maybe share your favourite franchise with friends? With multiple movies scheduled from 10am to 9.30pm across the two days, there's plenty of options to suit all ages. Check out the cinema website for details.
