Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 13-14

Racing Wodonga will celebrate retiring jockey Danny Beasley's career with a special presentation and Q and A interview in the Members Rooms. Members and non-members are invited to enter the Members Rooms to share in the event following the last race. Beasley rode in his first race at Wodonga as an apprentice jockey on Boxing Day 1992, so the club says it is privileged to have him return for this special event to bookend his long career. More information at country.racing.com/wodonga