'It doesn't come that easy' but McKimmie is putting in the hard yards

It's often said practice makes perfect.
It's a motto Lily McKimmie has adopted when it comes to putting in the hard yards on the netball court.
"I try to go and shoot 100 to 200 goals every night," McKimmie said.
"It doesn't come that easy, but I wish it did."
In her debut A-grade season with the Bulldogs, the 17-year-old goaler is averaging a goal accuracy rating of just over 77 per cent.
Her efforts haven't gone unnoticed this season, with the youngster named in both the 17-under and open interleague netball sides, which competed against the Goulburn Valley League in May.
"It was amazing," McKimmie reflected.
"Just playing in that 17s side with all the girls and then getting the call-up to play for seniors, I actually couldn't believe it."
Hailing from Corryong, McKimmie started at Upper Murray League club Federals before joining Tallangatta, where she played as a junior and appeared in the Hoppers' A-grade side.
But she found herself being lured towards the Ovens and Murray League in 2022.
"I idolised Lizzy Murphy, and she was at the Doggies at the time, so that kind of pushed me towards Wodonga to be able to play with her and a few other girls," she said.
"She (Murphy) used to play for Yackandandah and I was actually lucky enough to come runners-up to her in the league (best and fairest) one year.
"I was always looking up to her and I thought the opportunity to play with her was just going to be so good."
McKimmie is now making a name for herself as she continues to settle into the A-grade competition.
"It's pushing my netball a lot and making me a stronger and better player," she said.
"I get nervous every game, but it's probably better in the second half of the season knowing what all the sides are like and what to expect."
The Year 11 Corryong College student is even getting used to the drive for games and training.
"I actually don't mind the trip anymore, it's good to have that time with mum (Kristin)," she said.
"She's been my coach ever since I was a little kid, she's always been there.
"I've learnt probably most of my netball from her."
Wodonga will travel to face Corowa-Rutherglen for round 13, with both sides hoping to bounce back from losses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.