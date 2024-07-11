'This person wanted to kill me': close call terrifies wildlife volunteer

A wildlife rescue volunteer believes she was lucky to escape with her life after a driver veered onto the wrong side of the road and "purposely tried to hit" her while helping an injured kangaroo.
Danni Townsend-O'Neil, the owner of the volunteer group Reach Out Wildlife Australia, was called to help an injured kangaroo after it was hit by a car on the Great Alpine Road outside Gapsted Estate about 6.50pm on Wednesday, July 10.
A tow truck was loading the damaged car as Ms Townsend-O'Neil ventured 100 metres up the road to euthanise the kangaroo.
As she tended to the animal, a white four-wheel-drive ute with a black tonneau cover approached, travelling toward Wangaratta. Ms Townsend-O'Neil motioned for the car to stop, and it did so.
She then returned to the kangaroo, bent down to drag it off the road, looked up, and saw the same car speeding towards her.
"I suddenly heard this car coming towards me," she said. "I looked up, and all I saw was headlights coming toward me fast.
"I jumped away, screaming, as the car hit the kangaroo. My head was right there. The impact was so loud.
"(I believe) this person wanted to kill me and the kangaroo. It was obvious."
Ms Townsend-O'Neil said the impact of the car hitting the kangaroo knocked the animal 25 metres down the road.
"They veered across the road, absolutely floored it, and ploughed into the kangaroo head-on," she said.
"They hit this kangaroo so hard, it went about 25 metres or more up the road. They knocked it in front of them and then ran over it again as they sped off.
"The noise, the sound, and seriously just knowing that they were aiming for me was terrifying. It was like they waited until I'd gone onto the road and bent down before they did what they did."
Ms Townsend-O'Neil said in all her years helping injured wildlife, she had never had an experience like it.
"It was a situation we're in all the time. The cars just stop, they let us do our thing and off they go," she said.
"Never have I imagined in my wildest dreams that someone's about to pull up and then try and kill you."
Ms Townsend-O'Neil reported the incident to Wangaratta police, and they have launched an investigation.
The Border Mail contacted police for comment.
"Please slow down when you see wildlife on the road," Ms Townsend-O'Neil said.
"And if you see flashing lights and if you see that there's an event, slow the hell down."
