The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Is the Murray River at risk? Concerns climate change could impact tourism

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray River Canoe Hire's David Breedon gave his insight into climate change on the Murray River as part of a study with La Trobe's Albury-Wodonga campus senior lecturer Dr Heather Downey. Picture by Mark Jesser
Murray River Canoe Hire's David Breedon gave his insight into climate change on the Murray River as part of a study with La Trobe's Albury-Wodonga campus senior lecturer Dr Heather Downey. Picture by Mark Jesser

Climate change and extreme weather may threaten Albury-Wodonga's freshwater tourism, new research says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.