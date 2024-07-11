Is the Murray River at risk? Concerns climate change could impact tourism

Climate change and extreme weather may threaten Albury-Wodonga's freshwater tourism, new research says.
The La Trobe University study is calling for immediate action from government bodies after eight participants with ties to the Murray River spoke about the challenges they are facing with climate uncertainty.
Murray River Canoe Hire owner David Breedon has seen the impact it is having on his business in South Albury.
For a small business dependent on weather, every day he can get his kayaks into the water counts.
"It just means you've only got so many days in a year that you can make your money," he said.
"If you've got less days, it's less money and that has an effect on viability long-term of the business.
"You've got to be able to pay the bills at the end of the day and then seats on kayaks in rivers."
Since beginning the business in the 1990s, he has seen the water quality of the Murray River degrade.
"Trees falling in more, weeds in the river, dirtier river," he said.
Mr Breedon has noticed a rise in flooding at Noreuil Park and says the water is filled with algae further down the Murray towards Swan Hill.
However, he has also seen the impact of the algae close to home.
"The unpredictable weather, like we get days where I mean it rains all the time, but it's just one of the things," he said.
"But algae, like I've had a February where the river's been shut in February which is a really big deal.
"But then you still [have] three months left of the season and no canoeing in the river."
He is concerned if changes are not made to improve the environment, it could possibly mean a loss of business.
"If people keep seeing things like algae alerts, floods, etc, they're going to be put off a little bit by tending the river," he said.
For Mr Breedon, it was important for him to talk about his experiences and be a part of the study.
"Everyone needs to speak up about it to make a difference, whether that will help or not. Hopefully, it will," he said.
Other survey participants interviewed included Albury-Wodonga Dragon Boat Club and Albury-Wodonga Yacht Club.
In 2022, 1.5 million visitors came to Albury-Wodonga, generating $1.16 billion in revenue.
Albury-Wodonga's La Trobe campus social work senior lecturer Dr Heather Downey said the study was conducted because little was known about the impacts of climate change on freshwater tourism.
"We found that, of course, the experience of the Millennium Drought, subsequent droughts, then the fires, but also the recent flooding in 2022 had significant impacts on all of the clubs, the businesses," she said.
The impacts of blue and green algae and road accessibility were major concerns for some of the survey participants.
"All of these things are getting in the way of people being able to operate and these activities like they're not only great for, really important for, the region's economic health, but also social health," Dr Downey said.
"Because rivers and lakes, they're places where people come together."
She hopes industry, community, and government will be able to work together based on the study's results and believes there is hope for the future.
The lecturer encourages Albury-Wodonga residents to "be a tourist in your own town" and learn more about freshwater tourism in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.