It's a fact of life that you'll never please all of the people all of time.
And so it is with a major overhaul of the player points system in the Ovens and Murray Football League planned for next year.
Brent Godde reports that Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta officials believe the introduction of a sliding scale based on a club's ladder position is "impatient" and to the "detriment of the league".
Others, however, believe it's a good move for a league which has only seen four clubs - the Pigeons, Tigers, Magpies and Lavington - compete in the grand final since 2008.
A poll on The Border Mail website revealed 56 per cent of voters were in favour of the change, with 44 per cent against it.
A former teammate of mine, Paul Lavis, wrote online that the change had to happen, "but every league needs to be in (the) same boat, especially in Melbourne".
What do you think?
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
