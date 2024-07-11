Wife, daughter by truck driver's side as he fights for life after crash

A Wodonga family doesn't know if life will ever be the same as their loved one remains in a coma following a devastating crash at The Rock last week.
Sandra and Charli Pisarek remain by the side of their beloved husband and father Wayne, who is fighting for his life in Canberra Hospital.
"He's not bad, but he's not the best either," 15-year-old Charli said.
Mr Pisarek was one of two men flown from the scene of a serious crash involving two trucks on the Olympic Highway on July 3.
There was a massive emergency response to the incident where a garbage truck - driven by Mr Pisarek - and a truck and dog trailer combination are believed to have hit each other head on.
Both drivers were trapped in the wreck of their rigs for up to two hours, with Mr Pisarek sustaining life threatening injuries. He remains in an induced coma more than one week on.
The Wodonga family have no idea what Mr Pisarek's recovery is going to look like.
"At the moment it looks like he probably might be paralysed," Charli said.
When Charli and Ms Pisarek heard about the incident they were in shock.
"It was a really scary moment," Charli said.
"It's been really stressful and overwhelming.
"We'll probably be staying [in Canberra] for a while until he can come back home."
Mr and Ms Pisarek's workplaces have both been supportive of the family, while Charli's school has been incredibly understanding.
"[His] work has been covering stuff ... and my work has given me time off," Ms Pisarek said.
Charli is hopeful for her father's health and to help with costs has set up an online fundraising page titled Wayne's road to recovery.
"We're just hoping to get a bit more support with everything," she said.
After four days the fundraiser was nearly halfway to its $5000 target, having raised more than $2300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.