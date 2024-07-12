The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bike hire and playground among ideas to promote more use of Gateway Village

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Council has compiled a draft Gateway Village master plan to be discussed by councillors on Monday, July 15, to determine if the area can be better utilised. File picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Council has compiled a draft Gateway Village master plan to be discussed by councillors on Monday, July 15, to determine if the area can be better utilised. File picture by Mark Jesser

A bike hire station, an all-abilities playground, and more picnic tables and seating are just some of the ideas flagged to increase visitation to Gateway Village.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.