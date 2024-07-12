Bike hire and playground among ideas to promote more use of Gateway Village

A bike hire station, an all-abilities playground, and more picnic tables and seating are just some of the ideas flagged to increase visitation to Gateway Village.
Wodonga councillors will discuss a plan focused on making greater use of the site on Monday night, July 15.
The draft Gateway Village master plan, which caters for a large section of Gateway Island on the Lincoln Causeway, will be presented to councillors at the July council meeting, with a recommendation to place it on public exhibition for community feedback.
Wodonga Council's report on the plan focused on increasing commercial and economic activity on the site.
It also outlined exploring opportunities for improved internal pedestrian connectivity, more picnic and barbecue areas, nature-based play areas for children, and better accessibility and inclusiveness with design.
"This master plan considers the range of activities at the site, leisure needs for the city, connectivity to Wodonga's path network, and supporting infrastructure for the range of businesses and activities at each site," the report stated.
"This plan recognises and responds to the natural features and unique character of Gateway Village."
PT Tomkinson and Associates won the tender to undertake the master plan project in September 2023.
Phase one of the plan centres around maintaining and repairing existing footpaths and picnic tables before moving towards construction.
The installation of picnic tables, seats facing the Murray River along the pathway, accessible ramps, and more shared paths and signs are slated as short-term options.
Medium-term works could include expanding the Burraja Cultural and Environmental Centre to create a larger bush tucker garden and installing new paths and lighting along the Lincoln Causeway.
A bicycle hire and maintenance area and an all-abilities playground are considered long-term goals of the plan.
AW Artists Society, Arts Wodonga (Gateway Gallery), AWAHS (Burraja Cultural and Discovery Centre), Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Creators Artspace, HotHouse Theatre Company, Jazz Albury Wodonga, Junction Support Services, La Maison, Musikids, Self Pilates and AW Woodcrafters are among the tenants at Gateway Village.
