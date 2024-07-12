Why Brooke answered the call to make her return as a Roo this season

Brooke Cannon wasn't sure if she would return to playing netball.
But then she received a message too good to refuse.
"At the start of the year, Sophie (Hanrahan) was obviously working tirelessly to get a team together," Cannon said.
"I wasn't sure if I was going to play or not, and then she sent me a message.
"As soon as someone like Sophie reaches out, you jump at the opportunity to do it."
It's led to Cannon becoming a Roo, making her return to the court after a season and a half off.
Having spent the majority of her netball career with Albury Tigers, Cannon has also coached Howlong and most recently had a stint at North Albury in 2022.
"I played half that season, but became too busy with work and was injured pretty early on," she said.
"I kind of thought that would be it for me, but when Sophie reached out, I decided to have one more crack at it."
The mum of Charli, 5, and Will, 3, has become an integral part of the Roos' reset in the midcourt this season, but she admits it hasn't been easy after some time away from the competition.
"The girls at Corowa are so elite and athletic, they all play outside of Corowa as well and train and run marathons and things like that, so trying to keep up with them has been a challenge," she said.
"I remember the first preseason match. Obviously I'd had some time off, but the speed was just crazy, they were so quick.
"I was half-hearted kind of coming back to it, and then as soon as one game hit, I thought I can't wait to be part of this team. I just had a feeling they were going to go far."
Corowa-Rutherglen sits in fourth spot, just ahead of North Albury on percentage.
It's so far been a remarkable return for the Roos' A-grade side following their 2023 recess.
"Going into preseason, we were playing at a pretty good standard," Cannon said.
"I hadn't played in a side that good in such a long time, and I knew that we would go well.
"I think we were surprised at how we were coming up against the sides in the top five and matching them or winning, it was like we actually do have a good chance at going all the way this year.
"It's really exciting, but we're still finding our feet and it's such a new team.
"I think the fact that we get along so well off the court is really helping on the court as well."
Coming off the back of losses to Wangaratta Rovers and North Albury, the Roos will be hoping to rejoin the winners' list when they meet Wodonga this round.
Cannon is excited to see what the remainder of the season has in store.
"I feel like we're starting to see where everyone's sitting now. The teams are improving every week and we're just excited to be amongst it," she said.
