Drunk scooter rider knocked out after hitting head outside Albury pub at 0.197

A drunken e-scooter rider who knocked herself unconscious after travelling five metres from an Albury pub and hitting her head on a footpath has kept her driver's licence.
Clementine Bates had an alcohol reading of 0.197 at Albury hospital after the April 24 crash this year.
She had been at the Astor Hotel with family members and spotted the purple Beam electric scooter.
After putting her credit card details in and a helmet on, she rode just five metres before losing control, falling, and hitting her head on the concrete footpath about 10.30pm.
She was unconscious and was treated by paramedics then hospitalised, and was charged in June with high-range drink-driving.
Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted a scooter trial was under way and the illegality of drink-driving "has not been brought home to people as much as it needs to be".
The magistrate said when drinking, people shouldn't see the scooters as a Plan B to driving a car, as the devices are considered motor vehicles.
"The message needs to be well and truly heard by this community, as well as the broader NSW community, that these scooters are motor vehicles for the purposes of the Road Transport Act," Ms McLaughlin said.
"The message needs to be well and truly heard that you cannot ride these electronic scooters if you have alcohol in your system that means you will be over the limit."
Ms McLaughlin considered if she should take the 27-year-old East Albury woman's licence.
Bates has no driving offences on her record.
Ms McLaughlin noted she had already suffered as a result of the accident through her injuries.
The magistrate said while Bates was "well into high-range", she only travelled a short distance, and on a scooter, whereas most other alcohol related driving offences usually involve vehicles, with a greater risk of consequences.
"This is the first time you've been before the court for any matter," Ms McLaughlin said.
"You're somebody who's held a licence since 2016, some eight years, and you have no breaches of any road rules in that time.
"I accept this was out of character for you.
"I accept your prospects of rehabilitation are extremely positive."
She released Bates on a conditional release order for 18 months with no conviction, and ordered she undertake a traffic offender program.
