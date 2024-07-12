The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court hears police pressured DOCS to remove baby from mum's alleged killers

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 12 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Haigh with one of her accused murderers, Robert Geeves, and their baby son during a photo shoot in 2002. Picture supplied
Amber Haigh with one of her accused murderers, Robert Geeves, and their baby son during a photo shoot in 2002. Picture supplied

Police pressured a government department to remove Amber Haigh's baby son from the custody of her alleged murderers amid a cloud of suspicion following the teen's disappearance, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.