Court hears police pressured DOCS to remove baby from mum's alleged killers

Police pressured a government department to remove Amber Haigh's baby son from the custody of her alleged murderers amid a cloud of suspicion following the teen's disappearance, a court has heard.
Kingsvale couple Robert Samuel Geeves and his wife Anne Margaret Geeves - both on trial for Ms Haigh's murder - lost custody of the teen's son in the months after her disappearance in 2002, the Wagga Supreme Court heard on Thursday.
The baby's removal came after mounting pressure by police and an intervention by the Minister for the Department of Human Services, former child protection manager Jade Wynn told the court.
The child was born to Ms Haigh and Mr Geeves in January 2002.
Just five months later, the teen - who has an intellectual disability - disappeared after the Geeveses said they dropped her at Campbelltown railway station on June 5, 2002.
The couple are believed to have been the last to see Ms Haigh alive and reported the matter to police more than two weeks after her disappearance.
Ms Haigh had been going to visit her dying father in Sydney, Mr Geeves told police.
The court has previously heard Ms Haigh was inseparable from her son, but she vanished without a trace when he was little more than five months old.
Crown prosecutors allege the Geeveses used Ms Haigh as a surrogate mother and then murdered her to gain custody of the child.
On Thursday, Ms Wynn - who oversaw Ms Haigh's case as a former Department of Community Services (DOCS) child protection manager - told the court there were tensions between her department and the police over the safety of the teen and her baby while they were living at the Geeveses.
Under cross-examination by Mr Geeves' defence barrister Paul Coady, Ms Wynn admitted the police and DOCS did not always see eye-to-eye on the matter.
In February 2002, police told DOCS workers the Geeveses house - where Ms Haigh had been staying in an on-and-off capacity in the lead up to her disappearance - was "in a disgusting mess", the court heard.
Police also told DOCS workers they believed Ms Haigh was being held against her will at the Geeveses, department records read out in the courtroom revealed.
The court heard DOCS workers were also made aware of concerns that Mr Geeves sexually assaulted Ms Haigh and that a previous partner of the man had been "found dead under suspicious circumstances".
In the few weeks that followed, DOCS workers conducted two unannounced follow-up visits to the Geeveses Huntleigh property.
During one of these visits, Ms Haigh denied Mr Geeves had assaulted her to the caseworkers that showed up, the court heard.
However, she admitted she did get "pissed [drunk] one night and ... [have] sex with Robert Geeves".
From this a caseworker acknowledged there was a "concerning" possibility that "Robert gave Amber alcohol with the intention of assaulting her, given his influence over Amber".
While Mr Geeves was not present on the first DOCS visit, both Mr and Mrs Geeves were at home on the second occasion.
However, following the second visit a caseworker found there was no "immediate risk" to Ms Haigh's son, then living at the property with Ms Haigh.
Soon after, DOCS closed their file on Ms Haigh and her son "without assessment" - just months before she disappeared.
Ms Wynn explained this was due to "workload management" reasons and that DOCS did not have unlimited resources at their fingertips.
"We had to prioritise matters that were more urgent where we thought there may have been an immediate risk of harm," she told the court.
Ms Wynn said "if there were other more pressing matters ... they would be seen and others would not be".
However DOCS reopened the file just months later after Ms Haigh went missing in early June.
The court heard police quickly turned their suspicions towards the Geeveses, who had custody of Ms Haigh's child at the time.
On Thursday under cross-examination, Ms Wynn told the court police claimed to have "reasonable grounds" for the removal of Ms Haigh's son from their custody, but they did not reveal what these reasons were to DOCS at the time.
Police told the department they were concerned the Geeveses' home was not in a fit state for the raising of Ms Haigh's baby.
Concerns were also raised that Mr Geeves was suicidal and fearful the child would be taken from him - but resigned that it would happen.
However, a visit by DOCS caseworkers about this time did not find any reason to justify that concern and Mr Geeves denied to caseworkers that he was suicidal or depressed.
"We just have to be strong," Mr Geeves told caseworkers about this time.
"I get up in the morning, look in the mirror. [We] just have to keep going that's all we can do."
As a result, the department resisted pressure from police to remove the baby from the custody of Mr and Mrs Geeves.
Ms Wynn told the court her department did not have any information to substantiate the claims that would justify the baby's removal and said police eventually took action themselves to remove the child as DOCS "didn't have the grounds" to do so.
The judge-alone trial, before Justice Julia Lonergan, continues.
