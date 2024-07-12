Rent on the rise: will prices on the Border stop increasing?

The Border is still considered an affordable place to live despite rental prices continuing to rise.
The median weekly rental value for dwellings in Albury-Wodonga has increased by 6.3 per cent, according to a CoreLogic report.
For June 2024, the median weekly rental value in Albury-Wodonga was $498, while in June 2023, it was $469, a rise of $29.
Ray White Albury North rental division manager Jacinta Harrap said there was a spike in rental prices during COVID-19, but she had seen the rate of increase slightly slow down.
"I think our prices just weren't in line with where they should have been, I think it was necessary to have that huge jump," she said.
"I haven't seen them rise as much this year but they are still obviously going up, but just not how they were going up."
The agent said there had also been a greater number of rentals on the market.
"There is a lot more on the market now than I've seen in a long time," she said.
"But in saying that, we are still renting properties every day."
She said the ideal rental at the moment would be a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house for under $500 a week, but there was also a large demand for units on the Border.
The report showed a decrease in rental value of dwellings in the suburbs of Glenroy, Hamilton Valley, East Albury and North Albury.
Ms Harrap said occasionally rentals would lower their prices but not often.
Ray White Albury North currently has a rental vacancy rate of 0.9 per cent.
Although it has slowed down since the pandemic, Ms Harrap is still seeing people move from major cities to Albury-Wodonga for a more affordable lifestyle.
On the other side of the Border, the report listed Baranduda as having the overall largest rise in rental value for dwellings, jumping from $542 to $570 a week.
Core Logic head of research Eliza Owen said an increase in rental prices in Sydney and Melbourne had impacted the Border, as people looked to the regions instead to try and find more affordable places to live.
"Rents are broadly rising across most of Australia, in part because of a shortage in housing stock relative to rental demand," she said.
"Rental demand has increased most rapidly in capital city markets recently amid the strong bounce-back in overseas arrivals post-COVID."
For median rent value, Albury-Wodonga is ranked 17th out of 28 significant urban areas analysed across NSW and Victoria.
Ms Owen said in terms of housing costs, Albury-Wodonga's rent growth sat in the "middle of the pack".
Despite rental prices increasing, the Border continues to be an affordable place to purchase property.
"For such a well-established, high-amenity market, Albury-Wodonga also provides a very affordable price point," Ms Owen said.
"Of the 28 significant urban areas analysed, Albury-Wodonga ranked the 10th most affordable with a median dwelling value of $539,000."
When asked by The Border Mail if prices would drop any time soon, she said it was possible there would be a mild downturn in purchase values, but nothing drastic.
"But because this is a relatively affordable market, even after a big boom in value associated with the pandemic, I can't imagine value falls in the region would be too severe," she said.
