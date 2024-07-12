The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Magnificent makeover for Myrtleford as soccer club looks to bright future

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club's former secretary Wendy Paglia was instrumental in securing funding for the $1.9-million redevelopment of its clubrooms. Picture by Mark Jesser
Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club's former secretary Wendy Paglia was instrumental in securing funding for the $1.9-million redevelopment of its clubrooms. Picture by Mark Jesser

When Wendy Paglia joined the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club committee in 2011, calling Savoy Park behind the times was an understatement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.