Magnificent makeover for Myrtleford as soccer club looks to bright future

When Wendy Paglia joined the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club committee in 2011, calling Savoy Park behind the times was an understatement.
Her mission was to bring the club up to a high standard off the field.
No one was more proud on Friday, July 12, to see the official opening of the redeveloped $1.9-million club rooms, a vision that started in 2012.
"My job was to do the strategic plan because we never had one. We didn't have a website, we didn't have Facebook, so basically it was to bring the club into this century," Mrs Paglia said.
"I was given three or four months to get the strategic plan done, so I had to get my skates on.
"We were under Club Savoy at the time, and we couldn't get funds if we were linked to a gambling premises.
"Within that time, we had our own entity, had a website, a Facebook page and a strategic plan, and we ended up getting about $80,000 to upgrade the grounds."
Savoy Park now boasts a brand new commercial kitchen, refurbished male and female changerooms for home and away teams, a new officials section, and a first aid room constructed by Albury-based builder Joss.
The attention then shifted to upgrading the clubrooms, pushed back by COVID-19 restrictions throughout 2020, but Mrs Paglia and the committee finally got the ball rolling on it in 2021.
"We were never going to win funding on population, so we need to have everything in place and have the support of the community," she said.
"I'm so glad it's done. I wouldn't have liked to go on with the strategic plan any longer than I did. It's been a long road."
The project was funded by a grant from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program awarded at the start of 2022.
Committee member Peter Sacco said the upgrades would allow the club, which was founded in 1959, to continue to grow.
"This club doesn't just support people in Myrtleford to play soccer. We have players from Mount Beauty, Bright, Harrietville, Whorouly, Dederang and Beechworth, right across this catchment," he said.
"It's about being inclusive and creating a safe place for all of our players.
"We have about 280 players registered, about 180 of them juniors aged from five to 18.
"It's now an all-abilities site, which has greatly improved its access."
Mr Sacco said the clubrooms were built around 25 years ago thanks to a massive volunteer effort but have been renovated from top to bottom.
"It's about encouraging more families and young people to the club, in particular female players," he said.
"We have a pretty even split between boys and girls in our junior squad, so this refurbishment will continue to support and endorse that.
"There's new rooms for officials, a new first aid room and the changerooms now have private showers, which is super important.
"A lot of families are here for the whole day, so it's nice that they can be comfortable.
"We have an awesome industrial kitchen that we can make available to other community groups to utilise."
Alpine Council mayor John Forsyth opened the building alongside soccer club president Anthony Zanghellini and said, "the importance of this cannot be overstated".
"Let's continue to support this club as strongly as we can. It's a great community benefit and will not only be used by the soccer club," he said.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy also attended, while Indi MP Helen Haines was an apology but passed on a message to be read by Alpine Council chief executive Will Jeremy to congratulate all involved in the refurbishment.
