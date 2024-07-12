League greats set for Hall of Fame induction

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
Another three names are set to be etched into the Ovens and Murray history books, with the league revealing a Tiger, Panther and Magpie are all bound for Hall of Fame induction.
The recent announcement of a major overhaul of the Player Points System in the Ovens and Murray next year has certainly been a talking point this week, with league powerhouses voicing their opinions on the changes.
And CDHBU assistant coach George Sandral has revealed the "shattering" setback he now faces this season following an injury blow.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.