YOUR SAY: What a privilege to hear the stories behind Indigenous designs

How special were the various articles explaining the artwork on the players' uniforms for the weekend's Indigenous round!
To read the stories of the culture behind those designs was both interesting and uplifting. It gave those of us who aren't of the Aboriginal culture an insight that we don't often have the privilege of hearing about.
Thanks to all of the designers, and The Border Mail for including the stories.
My wife and I attended the Better Border Health rally at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday. It was very informative but sobering to hear how dire our health services have become, from sheer political incompetence at all levels. The politicians are not listening; it is like an episode of Yes Minister! It is all about cutting funding, regardless of the consequences.
I was in medical practice in Albury-Wodonga for over 40 years, fortunately now retired. The discussion of an appropriate hospital, fit for current and future needs has been on the table for most of this time.
The latest plans to improve the Albury Base Hospital will take more than 10 years to complete, with staff working under immense difficulties on a work site, to end up with less services and beds that we now have. This is despite an estimated 30 per cent increase in population in 10 years.
Whenever an election comes up, all the "election promises" to build a new hospital come out; should I say "election lies"?
I do recall the governments (of all denominations) saying that "the money will follow the patients"; this is clearly wrong, when financial constraints put our wonderful medical services, including nursing, paramedical, ambulances and general practices at a real risk of failing to provide for this community.
There is no point of councils, businesses or even the hospitals trying to attract new people to come and live here, when the medical services are so strained.
The old adage: "Build it and they will come" is pertinent, if we want the standard of medical services we all deserve.
Albury-Wodonga does need a single, green site hospital for the future.
This reader is embarrassed to say that before attending the Better Border Health information session at The Cube on Sunday, July 7, I thought perhaps we should be satisfied with whatever we could get. I listened to the health professionals and realised how uninformed I had been. All Albury-Wodonga residents, young and old, need to attend the upcoming rallies and get behind new hospital, new site. Build it once, build it right.
Mr Lauriston Muirhead has been highly critical of Mr John Walker's calls for the protection of extremely productive agricultural land from the ruinous blight of renewables. I totally support Mr Walker.
I might remind Mr Muirhead that because of left-wing troglodytes and luddites and extreme left-wing anti-nuclear types that this nation has been left far behind in its transition to net zero emissions.
In 1969 Australia's then prime minister John Gorton promised to begin building Australia's first nuclear power station in his next term of office. Mr Gorton easily won the 1969 election but was then sadly rolled by idiots in his own party. Australia would be much better placed if we had built some nuclear power stations by now.
Mr Muirhead, as a lifelong farmer, I totally disagree with your assumption that solar panels and agricultural production can work together. I can assure you they won't. It's just an extreme left-wing fantasy. As a 55-year veteran of the NSW RFS including nine years as a captain, the fire threat posed by 1000 hectares of solar panels in the Walla Walla, Culcairn and Morven areas is an unacceptable danger for the local residents. In my opinion it is 1000 times more dangerous than a nuclear power station. These panels will be struck by lightning and will burn; controlling these fires will be an RFS captain's worst nightmare.
It seems under Mr Albanese and his cronies that green energy is front and centre and food production and agriculture are a very distant last.
If the nation rejects the nuclear option at the next election it is my view and I'm sure the view of many farmers that agriculture's long-term future in Australia is doomed and by 2050 we will be importing nearly all our food. If you don't believe me just look at what happened to our once great car industry.
From Albury to Wangaratta and from the Murray to the mountains, our region is stunning. It has features of Tuscany and Provence.
The wine regions of King Valley and Rutherglen are what create fine dining and an exceptional gourmet scene.
The sights and scenes of the mountains and historic towns make for many choices of destination.
The upcoming Dark Side of Wine is a very innovative creative aim. Let's hope it is backed by all who love life and wine where we live.
Our region needs to rise up and not be a lesser place. Lifestyle and Mediterranean climate are perfect. Our winter days are stunning.
