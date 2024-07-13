YOUR SAY: What a privilege to hear the stories behind Indigenous designs

Mr Muirhead, as a lifelong farmer, I totally disagree with your assumption that solar panels and agricultural production can work together. I can assure you they won't. It's just an extreme left-wing fantasy. As a 55-year veteran of the NSW RFS including nine years as a captain, the fire threat posed by 1000 hectares of solar panels in the Walla Walla, Culcairn and Morven areas is an unacceptable danger for the local residents. In my opinion it is 1000 times more dangerous than a nuclear power station. These panels will be struck by lightning and will burn; controlling these fires will be an RFS captain's worst nightmare.