Magpies without defender as they look to retain stance as ladder leaders

Wangaratta will be without one of its defenders for at least another three rounds.
Brooke Thorp (nee Pryse) is scheduled to rejoin the ladder leaders for the round 19 clash against Corowa-Rutherglen, with the goal defence currently on an overseas honeymoon.
"We knew about that at the start of the year and we just put plans in place around her absence," Magpies' coach Shea Cunningham said.
"We're rotating through some of our B-graders, which is really exciting that we get that opportunity.
"We've adjusted well not having her in, but she's a really integral part of our squad, so with her not being there we're definitely noticing it, but we're adapting."
Wangaratta was also without goal shooter Amanda Umanksi for it's recent narrow win against Wodonga (50-52).
However, they expect to have Umanski back this week to take on the Pigeons.
Wangaratta has only lost one game this season and leads Wodonga Raiders on percentage, while Yarrawonga sits in third spot with eight wins.
"It's going to be a really tough game, they've found some amazing form in the last few weeks," Cunningham said.
"It's going to be a bit of a dangerous game for us and we're going to have to play our best netball to be competitive with them."
The rest of the fixture will see Raiders host the Hoppers, Roos take on the Bulldogs, Saints meet the Panthers and Tigers clash with Rovers.
