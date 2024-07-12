Drink-driver hit 246kmh moments before killing brother and cousin

A drink-driver who killed his younger brother and a cousin in a crash at Wangaratta hit a speed of 246kmh in his V8 sports car moments before the crash.
Rory John Teiffel, 25, is facing the prospect of spending years behind bars for his deadly driving on April 9, 2023.
His 26-year-old cousin, Ryan Suggate, died at the scene, and Teiffel's brother, Denver, 16, died in hospital days later.
Mr Suggate's sister, Cassandra, recalled in court she had stared at his body for two hours after attending the crash site on Greta Road.
The extended family had been visiting the Teiffels in Wangaratta for Easter.
"My heart shattered into a thousand pieces," Ms Suggate recalled in the County Court on Friday, July 12.
"I was supposed to protect him, look out for him.
"We were a team and a family and I let him down."
Ryan's brother, Arron, who was also in the vehicle and suffered injuries, spoke of his heartache.
"The hole in our hearts, and in our family and our lives, will never be filled," he said.
"Only until his passing did we realise what we truly had.
"To Rory, I can only pray that you are truly remorseful for your actions, which have caused lifelong pain and heartache."
Teiffel has pleaded guilty to two counts of culpable driving causing death and to driving with an alcohol reading of 0.079.
The Suggates had been staying at the Teiffel family home on Pelican Court in Wangaratta during the Easter long weekend.
The devout Exclusive Brethren members had been to church multiple times and Teiffel had been drinking on the day of the incident.
He spoke to his cousins about his "high-performance car", which had a 475 horsepower V8 engine.
He said the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT - which stands for street racing technology - could hit 100kmh in 4.9 seconds.
A dashcam recorded Teiffel as he left his home with his three passengers and drove around Wangaratta for nine-and-a-half minutes in the lead-up to the crash.
His sister waved the group goodbye as Teiffel drove off.
He sped on Murdoch Road at 93kmh and hit 152kmh on Clarkes Lane, and 223kmh as he drove on Greta Road away from town.
He did a turn near the airport, accelerated heavily back towards town, and Arron Suggate recorded his dashboard displaying speed of 246kmh.
"We're going a bit fast for that bend," Denver Teiffel said before his brother lost control at a speed of about 205kmh.
The car, still travelling at about 179kmh, crossed the lane, hit a grass verge and fence, hit a tree, and slid and rolled into a paddock.
"It was like being on ice," Arron later said of the moment the car lost control.
A nearby resident and man in an oncoming car assisted at the crash site about 7.10pm.
Teiffel told police at the scene he was going too fast "and I've lost it".
He said he'd had two bourbons at lunch and another at 3pm.
A police examination showed he'd averaged 202kmh in the four-and-a-half kilometres before the crash.
Multiple other victim impact statements were read in the County Court on Friday.
"I'll never forget his infectious smile," Grant Barry said of Ryan Suggate, who was due to become his brother-in-law.
"It's been a life-changing reality to come to terms with.
"Living with the death of Ryan every single day doesn't get any easier."
Teiffel, through his lawyer Peter Morrissey, said he "apologises really deeply for what he's done".
"He'll do all he can to make it right in the future," Mr Morrissey said.
"But he can't make it right, he'll just strive as best he can."
Mr Morrissey said Teiffel wasn't thrill-seeking while driving, but was "besotted" with his vehicle and was focusing on its performance.
The court heard Teiffel had been shunned by the church after the incident and would remain so until his sentence had been completed, including any time on parole.
The court heard he was a person of good character who was suffering survivor's guilt and PTSD.
Mr Morrissey said there was strong evidence of remorse and sought clemency from Judge Sarah Leighfield.
Judge Leighfield will hand down her sentence on August 7, with the court told there was no option available other than a jail term of several years.
While Teiffel is yet to be sentenced, he started serving prison time on July 9 after applying to have his bail revoked.
