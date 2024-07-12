Fundraiser for Allans Flat crash victim, police urge caution after surge in fatalities

The family of 18-year-old Wodonga resident Peter Hastings is raising money for his funeral after he was tragically killed in a car crash at Allans Flat.
The teenager from West Wodonga died in a two-car collision on Wodonga-Yackandandah Road on Wednesday, July 10.
The crash sent two other teenagers to hospital, one in a critical condition, as well as a 58-year-old West Wodonga woman.
Mr Hasting's sister, Sarah Hastings, has started a GoFundMe page to help cover her brother's funeral expenses.
Friends of the 18-year-old took to social media to pay tribute.
"I will say you'll always be my best friend/brother; I'll never forget about you, mate," Isiah Sinclair said.
Mr Hasting's death is one of eight fatalities on Victorian roads since Monday, July 8, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 154, surpassing last year's total of 152 during the same period.
There have been 14 Victorian fatalities in the first 11 days of July, the worst start to the month since 2008.
While factors in recent collisions are still under investigation, police are urging everyone to take extra care on the roads.
"It's been a horrific period on our roads - eight lives lost in four days is incredibly concerning to us," Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
"We're issuing an urgent plea to all motorists to please, take extra care on the roads. Now is not the time to be complacent - this should absolutely be cause for concern for everyone.
"We need everyone to stop and think - not only about their own safety, but how their decisions and behaviours behind the wheel can impact the safety of all others."
Victoria Police said it was determined to reduce the rising road trauma and will prioritise road policing enforcement across the state.
Police advise motorists to slow down and maintain a safe braking distance, especially during periods of wet weather.
Poor visibility due to reduced daylight hours during winter can make it difficult to see and be seen, so motorists are urged to pay extra attention and avoid distractions, like mobile phones, while driving.
Avoid driving fatigued by taking regular breaks when travelling longer distances, and never get behind the wheel if impaired by alcohol or drugs.
"Far too often we're seeing simple mistakes, like being slightly over the speed limit, or a split second of inattention, resulting in these catastrophic outcomes," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
"We're committed to doing everything we can to drive down the rising trauma on our roads, but we can't do this alone. Everyone has a responsibility on the roads."
For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.
