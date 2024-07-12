A stack of milestones, a serious knee injury and massive ins and outs

Corowa-Rutherglen's Kade Kuschert could finish the year with the fourth-highest amount of games in the Ovens and Murray Football League as he clocks up 350 on Saturday.
The Roos will celebrate their last premiership, the 2003 win over Wodonga, when they host the Bulldogs.
Incredibly, Kuschert played and was named in the best.
"It's a long time ago and it's pretty fuzzy, there's only a few small pieces," Kuschert replied when asked what he remembered of the win at Lavington Sportsground.
"We won in 2000, but we were expected to win, whereas in 2003 we came from the elimination final and halfway through the year it was looking likely we weren't going to play finals at all."
The Roos had slumped to a two-five win-loss record.
"We had a couple of injuries and were down on personnel," he recalled.
"From memory, Carl Dickins came in about round five or six, Luke Henderson was another who came on board a bit later, a couple of blokes were coming back late from pre-season injuries.
"We just clicked and away we went. We beat (Wodonga) Raiders twice in the space of about five weeks, I think it was the second last home and away game and then the preliminary final, they finished on top of the ladder, and we beat them by 100 points, both times from what I can remember and, once we did that, the belief was there and the town was up and about.
"I had a couple of good mates I went to school with and played a lot of junior footy with, they were there; I remember them on the ground with another two and a half thousand people (laughs), we were celebrating as players, but the community was celebrating as well, it felt like half of Corowa was there.
"And I'll never forget the immense heat with so many people in one spot, it was suffocating."
After debuting in 2000, the 40-year-old is currently sixth on the league's all-time senior games list but, with six rounds remaining, is likely to hit the top four.
As it stands, the top players are John Hunt (Lavington) 420, Matt Allen (Wangaratta Rovers, Corowa-Rutherglen) 416, Jack King (Rutherglen) 400, Kerry Bahr (Lavington, Wodonga Raiders) and Matt Fowler (Albury) 354.
"I'll reflect on it (my career) once footy is done and dusted, but you play for the love of footy and for a club that is all you've ever known," he suggested.
However, Kuschert was only too happy to praise loyal team-mate Joe Hansen, who will play his 150th senior game.
Corowa-Rutherglen was forced out of last year's competition, largely because of a severe player shortage, with its players heading to other clubs.
Hansen joined Lavington and while he certainly appreciated everything the club did for him, he was delighted to rejoin his junior club.
"Joe's the heart and soul of the footy club, he bleeds blue and white," Kuschert praised.
"He could easily have stayed at Lavington, he lives there, his partner's from there, but to make the commitment to travel back to his home club just proves how much Corowa-Rutherglen means to him."
Meanwhile, another popular club stalwart in Lavington's Chris Annett will play his 150th senior game away to Myrtleford on Saturday.
The match is expected to be tight, but Myrtleford has listed emerging youngster Ashton McPherson and VFL players Tom Cappellari and Alex Jacobs as outs, which could prove crucial.
Elsewhere, Albury is hurting after confirmation co-coach Anthony Miles tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Wodonga Raiders on June 29.
In late 2022, the enormously popular mentor suffered an horrendous foot injury, which could have finished his career.
"It was the right knee and the left foot, so that will even out the arthritis later in life, I was thinking," he laughed.
That ability to laugh, in such gut-wrenching circumstances, is just one of the reasons for Miles' popularity, but he admits he hasn't thought about his football future, given the rawness of the latest injury.
Interestingly, Tigers' defender Jessy Wilson, who did his knee in last year's grand final, has been named to play reserve grade against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. He was expected to miss the season.
It's a bumper round 13 with tigerish Albury forward-midfielder Rhys King returning, while Hamish Gilmore and Lucas Conlan are emergencies.
Fellow top three contenders Rovers have added firepower in defenders Will Nolan and Kieran Parnell, along with on-baller Brodie Filo.
The Tigers-Hawks clash should be a beauty, but it's overshadowed by the match of the round where Wangaratta hosts Yarrawonga.
The latter has lost only one game in the past 13 months, while Wangaratta has won seven of its last eight.
The home team has recalled gritty on-baller Hunter Gottschling and gun forward Callum Moore, while Yarrawonga has declared Nick Fothergill and Willie Wheeler as unavailabilities, which is a double-barrelled blow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.