The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

A stack of milestones, a serious knee injury and massive ins and outs

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 12 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Roos' 2003 premiership outfit, along with Kade Kuschert (top) from that season, while Kuschert (bottom) and Joe Hansen (middle) will rack up match milestones on Saturday.
The Roos' 2003 premiership outfit, along with Kade Kuschert (top) from that season, while Kuschert (bottom) and Joe Hansen (middle) will rack up match milestones on Saturday.

Corowa-Rutherglen's Kade Kuschert could finish the year with the fourth-highest amount of games in the Ovens and Murray Football League as he clocks up 350 on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.