Flying into action, Border circus invites performers from across the nation

The nation's only full-time youth circus in Albury opened its doors to performers from across Australia for intensive training.
The Flying Fruit Fly Circus national training project started Monday, July 1, with more than 100 circus performers attending for either one week or two weeks.
At 36-years-old, Bonnie Blewitt made the trip from Albany in Western Australia for the second time to build on her circus skills for two weeks at the project.
"I've come here to upskill in my own training, to connect with my peers and to collaborate with some of the younger participants of the program and see what skills that I can achieve that I wasn't confident that I could do before," she said.
Working as a social circus teacher and performer, Blewitt specialises in hoops, trapeze, double trapeze and stilt walking.
She first sampled circus life after a clown moved in across the road when she was 12.
"I was a country kid that taught themself to flip," she said.
"So I showed off to the clown and he got me involved in my local youth circus in Albany called Southern Edge Arts."
For Blewitt, the two weeks of the program have reminded her why she first fell in love with the circus and proved it's where she belongs, despite being older than some other performers.
"I've been involved in circus for 24 years off and on," she said.
"And since coming back from my last break it's been very clear that I can't envision my life without circus in it and that's my purpose."
Tess O'Donoghue has been waiting to come to the program since she was nine after hearing about it at a youth performance troupe in Sydney.
Now 12, the minimum age for the program, she has spent the week being coached by specialised trainers and is looking forward to showing her new techniques when she goes back to her circus home at Sydney Trapeze School.
"I've liked being able to train everything, like, in a very high quality space," she said.
"And I liked getting my three highs a lot better in group acro [acrobatics]."
Tess is not sure whether she wants to train professionally or continue the sport for fun, but she does know she will "stick with it for a while".
She has made many new friends throughout the week and hopes to be back next year.
The project has been running for about 30 years, led by world-class circus trainers.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said it had been a supportive environment.
"The vibe and the energy on the floor is always so great during these two weeks because we bring in people from all around the country," he said.
"The reality is that a lot of these young people, kind of mid-career artists, really struggle to find good quality spaces to train in."
He said the program was quite intense, training each day from 9am to 4pm under strict supervision.
"That's a lot of training and they're all in the same boat, kind of encouraging each other and really sort of pushing each other to do the best they possibly can," he said.
Each Thursday night involved a cabaret show, inviting participants to create an act and perform in front of their peers and trainers.
Mr Hull believes the circus industry is in a very healthy state, with more opportunities and partnerships coming forward to meet demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.