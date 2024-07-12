The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Tribute

'Smile when you think of him': mourners farewell Wodonga officer, dad, grandfather

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 12 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers pay their respects to Senior Constable Mick Richardson at his funeral service in Wodonga on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Officers pay their respects to Senior Constable Mick Richardson at his funeral service in Wodonga on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police have formed an honour guard to farewell a Wodonga officer, father, and grandfather during his moving funeral service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.