'Smile when you think of him': mourners farewell Wodonga officer, dad, grandfather

Police have formed an honour guard to farewell a Wodonga officer, father, and grandfather during his moving funeral service.
Senior Constable Mick Richardson was remembered for his sense of humour, service to the community and love for his family during Friday's packed memorial.
The Wodonga policeman passed away on June 25, with mourners paying tributes at The Lincoln on July 12.
The 54-year-old was born on October 15, 1969, in East Fremantle and attended primary school in the area before moving to Sydney and then the UK.
His family returned to Australia in 1980, and he lived in areas including Perth, Frankston, then the Border.
He welcomed Brooke, Cody, Brady, Lachlan and Aiden into the world in the following years and was later a grandfather to Reign and a stepfather to Paige.
"Richo" became mates with Peter Wright with the pair diving for the Corowa Rescue Squad.
He joined the police academy in 2012 - a difficult period in which he lost his daughter, Brooke - but continued through to graduate in August 2013.
He stayed in Wodonga throughout his policing career.
Mourners were told outside of his work, the senior constable loved fishing, camping, playing the guitar and telling dad jokes.
He was engaged to Tamara Dixon, his partner of six years, when he died.
"You always saw the good in people," Ms Dixon said.
"You were the best at telling dad jokes, even though sometimes mine were just as funny.
"Mick, life can be so cruel, but not a day goes by that I will ever stop thinking about you.
"You were the love of my life and my go-to man, you were my hero.
"I love and miss you so much."
His former wife, Vicki, urged him to give their late daughter Brooke a hug.
Senior Constable Richardson's children have been watching videos of their childhood.
"You were the most supportive person I know, and I always wanted to be just like you in that respect," son Cody said.
"I was so proud of you and I wish I told you that more.
"You were the most loving and reliable man I knew and nothing will ever change that."
His son Brady said he looked up to his father.
"You were the hero of my life," he said.
"I always wanted to be like you.
"I adored you my entire life and can't thank you enough for the life you provided for all of us growing up.
"All I ever wanted when I was growing up was a family, and that was because of you.
"You were such a good dad and you were such a good grandad as well."
Brady recalled recently playing Last Kiss by Pearl Jam on guitar with his dad for the first and last time.
The song played at the start of the funeral as the late officer's coffin was taken into the service.
Mr Wright said his best mate of 25 years was a complicated character, but was someone he would absolutely trust with his life during river dives.
He said the rescue dives would often involve "recovering lost souls from the river" which had led to the pair developing a dark sense of humour to cope.
Mr Wright said there were so many questions left after his mate's death.
"Mick did have his demons, I guess we all do," he said.
"Life dealt him and his family some pretty rough cards.
"I'm just proud to say that Mick Richardson was a genuine best mate, a brother in the fullest sense of the word.
"I know as time moves on I will focus on the things about Mick that make me smile.
"How we got through tough times together.
"How proud I was to be his friend.
"Each one of us must paint a picture of Mick in our heads, filled with the good, funny, and happy individual memories we each have of him.
"Then you'll smile when you think of him.
"Do that and Mick will live on, long and strong in our hearts and minds forever."
A large number of people attended Friday's funeral, including the state's highest-ranked officer, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, with police from Albury also joining in.
