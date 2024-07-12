Border's rent growth 'middle of the pack'

Do you think the Border offers value for money for home buyers and renters?
Core Logic head of research Eliza Owen told Madilyn McKinley "for such a well-established, high-amenity market, Albury-Wodonga also provides a very affordable price point", but do you agree?
The median weekly rental value for dwellings has increased by 6.3 per cent, a result Ms Owen calls "middle of the pack".
Sadly there are tragedies among some of our stories today, including moving tributes from the funeral of Wodonga police officer Mick Richardson. As Blair Thomson reports, Victorian Chief Commissioner Shane Patton joined mourners at the service.
And the impact of road trauma has been laid bare in court as family members spoke of their grief over a high-speed crash at Wangaratta that claimed two lives.
It's a sobering reminder that for many of us, driving a car is the most dangerous thing we'll do today.
Please take care on our roads and thanks for reading.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.