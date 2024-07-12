Stevie J ends speculation on his coaching future at JC Lowe Oval

Steve Johnson is weighing up his football future after informing Yarrawonga officials he won't be coaching the Pigeons next season.
The Border Mail believes that the former AFL great informed the playing group on Thursday night that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.
He declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Friday evening.
In a massive coaching coup, Johnson originally signed a two-year contract with the Pigeons at the end of 2022 after he parted company with GWS Giants after spending three-years as an assistant coach.
His prized signing met with instant success after he led the Pigeons to their first flag since 2013 after an epic grand final victory over arch rival Albury.
Johnson has the Pigeons well poised for another flag assault, with the reigning premiers ladder leaders with a 11-1 record.
Their only defeat so far this season was against Albury by a point in round 7.
Johnson joins Albury's Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly alongside Wodonga Raiders' Marc Almond as the third coach to step down this season.
Both Albury and Wodonga Raiders have named non-playing co-coaches for next season in Max Lynch and Chad Owens.
The Tigers and Raiders are both on the hunt for a high-profile player as co-coaches.
Johnson boasts an impressive strike-rate at JC Lowe Oval, winning 27 of 30 matches since his appointment last season.
He juggles his coaching commitments with a commentary position on Triple M where he calls the AFL action on a Sunday.
Johnson has been a welcome addition on Triple M with both his football insights and quick wit popular with listeners.
The Pigeons face Wangaratta away this weekend in another big test of both clubs flag credentials.
