Usually punctual murder-accused missed work after teen went missing

The former boss of a couple on trial for murder has shed light on a phone call he received about Amber Haigh on the last day she was seen alive.
Former vineyard manager Allan Payne took the witness stand in the Wagga Supreme Court on Friday, July 12, where he revealed details of a phone conversation he had with Robert Samuel Geeves about Ms Haigh on June 5, 2002.
Mr Geeves has previously told police he and his wife, Anne Margaret Geeves, drove Ms Haigh - who had been living with them at their Kingsvale property - to Campbelltown train station on June 5 so she could catch a train to see her dying father.
However, Ms Haigh - then aged 19 - has not been seen since, and the couple now stands trial accused of her murder.
The husband and wife were the last people to see the teen alive.
The court heard Mr Geeves, his wife and their son Robbie all worked at the vineyard in early 2002.
However, as of June 5 that year, Mr Geeves was the only one in the family still working at the property.
Mr Geeves called his manager, Mr Payne, between 9.30pm and 11pm on June 5 to talk about his ability to make work the following day, the court heard.
The murder accused said he had "taken Amber to Campbelltown to catch the train", Mr Payne told the court.
Mr Payne said Mr Geeves had said he was not as young as he used to be, that he didn't think he could drive home that night, and that he might be late for work on June 6.
From this Mr Payne "assumed ... [Mr Geeves] was still at the train station" when he made the phone call.
Despite saying he might be late for work the following day, Mr Payne said Mr Geeves didn't turn up to work until the "next day" and even then, he made contact to say he would be a "bit late because he had to get sheep off the road".
However, the court heard Mr Geeves was usually a punctual and very good worker who "seldom" took days off.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr also asked whether Mr Payne himself had ever met Ms Haigh.
"I'd seen her once when she came to the vineyard," he said.
"If I remember rightly it was Robert [Geeves'] birthday, she popped in with a birthday card. That was the only time I had seen her."
The prosecution is alleging Mr and Mrs Geeves used Ms Haigh as a surrogate mother then killed her to gain custody of her child.
Ms Haigh and Mr Geeves had a son together - who was barely five months old at the time of her disappearance.
The court has previously heard Ms Haigh and her son were inseparable.
"Amber wouldn't let anyone do anything for ... the kid," Ms Haigh's great uncle Ray Harding told the court when he gave evidence earlier in the trial.
Mr and Mrs Geeves also had one son together, Robbie, but Mrs Geeves wanted more children, the judge-alone trial has previously been heard.
The court has also heard during a visit to the home of Robbie and his then partner Natasha Cross in Young with Ms Haigh's baby child shortly after his birth in early 2002, Mrs Geeves asked the pair if they had ever heard of surrogacy and told them that was what was happening.
The crown case is based on circumstantial evidence as Ms Haigh's body has never been found and a coronial inquest in 2011 found she had probably died in early June 2002 as a result of homicide or other misadventure.
Next week, Jacqueline Thompson - a Department of Community Services worker who worked with Amber Haigh in the lead up to her disappearance - will take the witness stand.
Police detective Keith Price - who previously investigated Ms Haigh's disappearance - will also give testimony.
The trial continues.
