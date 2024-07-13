The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Getting into gear ahead of the Border's Relay for Life cancer fundraiser

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
July 13 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Auto Paints owner Sten Sakkas, with a friend's 1965 Holden HD, has been involved in the fight against cancer for eight years. PIcture by Mark Jesser
Albury Auto Paints owner Sten Sakkas, with a friend's 1965 Holden HD, has been involved in the fight against cancer for eight years. PIcture by Mark Jesser

A convoy of 50 cars roared down Wodonga's main street on Saturday morning all with a mission to join the fight against cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.