Getting into gear ahead of the Border's Relay for Life cancer fundraiser

A convoy of 50 cars roared down Wodonga's main street on Saturday morning all with a mission to join the fight against cancer.
The classic vehicles from several Border car clubs gathered for the first time at Junction Place on July 13 to herald the upcoming Border Relay for Life fundraising event.
It was all as part of a "heads-up" for Cancer Council NSW's annual relay event, this year to be staged at Birallee Park, Wodonga on October 26 and 27.
Cancer Council fundraising coordinator Brianna Brown said this was the first time a car rally was organised to raise awareness of the relay.
"The relay's coming up for October and registrations are open," Mrs Brown said.
"Our major raffle has just been launched. This year's prize is a $5,000 HelloWorld travel voucher.
"This is the first time we've ever done something like this, a car rally, and there's been so much positive feedback, so it's likely this will be something we'll do every year."
Albury Auto Paints owner Sten Sakkas, who supplies paint and panel parts to several Border region car clubs, helped organise Saturday's car rally.
"After 30 years of dealing with all the car clubs and helping them out in many ways, we thought, I've been supporting them, so it's time they supported us," he said.
"I only expected maybe 20 cars, but I reckon probably about 40 or 50 have come here which is quite surprising, but it's nice."
Holden HD owner Dan Pearce said he heard about the event through social media and grabbed the opportunity to get his 15-year "labour of love" out and about.
"I don't get the car out much; it stays at home mostly, so it's great to get it out for a nice morning here and for a good cause," Mr Pearce said.
