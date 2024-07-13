The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the top grade scores from O and M, Upper Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 13 2024 - 7:49pm, first published 7:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Will Unthank (left) and Ben Kelly celebrate a goal against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Will Unthank (left) and Ben Kelly celebrate a goal against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

OVENS AND MURRAY FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.