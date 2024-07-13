SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the top grade scores from O and M, Upper Murray

SENIOR FOOTBALL
ROUND 13
North Albury 14.11 (95) def Wodonga Raiders 9.6 (60)
Wodonga 8.10 (58) def Corowa-Rutherglen 3.3 (21)
Yarrawonga 13.13 (91) def Wangaratta 9.6 (60)
Myrtleford 9.10 (64) def Lavington 7.15 (57)
Albury 13.19 (97) def Wangaratta Rovers 9.7 (61)
LADDER
Yarrawonga (12-1) 48, Wangaratta Rovers 40, North Albury 36, Albury 32, Wangaratta 28 (128.11%); Wodonga 28 (107.81%), Lavington 20, Myrtleford 20, Wodonga Raiders 8, Corowa-Rutherglen 0
A GRADE NETBALL
Wodonga Raiders 61 def North Albury 52
Corowa-Rutherglen 48 def Wodonga 20
Yarrawonga 40 def Wangaratta 39
Myrtleford 54 def Lavington 46
Albury 54 def Wangaratta Rovers 34
LADDER
Wodonga Raiders (12-1) 48, Wangaratta 44, Corowa-Rutherglen 36 (123.72%), Yarrawonga 36 (121.21%), North Albury 32; Myrtleford 24, Wodonga 16, Wangaratta Rovers 8, Albury 8, Lavington 8
SENIOR FOOTBALL
Cudgewa 23.19 (157) def Tumbarumba 6.4 (40)
Bullioh 19.8 (122) def Corryong 5.10 (40)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.