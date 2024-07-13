Julian Hayes was knocked out a month ago, but he was back to his best

North Albury defender Julian Hayes bounced back to his best in the hard-fought 35-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Hayes was heavily concussed against Myrtleford a month ago and missed a match, before returning against Corowa-Rutherglen last week.
However, Hayes was back to his electric pre-concussion form in the 14.11 (95) to 9.6 (60) win.
The visitors are third, while the Raiders are ninth, yet the home team was primed for one of the upsets of the year at 47-apiece at three-quarter time.
But an eight-goal-to-two final term maintained North's one-game lead over Albury for the double chance.
"We were pretty scratchy, we didn't play our best, but we scrapped and ended up with a solid win, so we can't be too upset," North coach Tim Broomhead offered.
Along with Hayes, Josh Minogue starred to extend his lead in the Doug Strang Medal race with six goals.
Minogue now has 54 from 13 rounds, to lead Wangaratta's Callum Moore on 49.
He kicked seven last week against Corowa-Rutherglen to win the inaugural Murray Family Best on Ground Award during Indigenous Round.
Foster Gardiner, Isaac Campbell and Cayden Winter were also impressive.
Raiders had three players with two goals apiece - Mitch Way, Jason Burke and Archer Scammell - while former AFL players Sam Darley and Cam Ellis-Yolmen featured.
The gritty performance will give Raiders confidence heading into the final five rounds, while North's top three hopes will rest on beating arch-rivals Albury.
