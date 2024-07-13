Campers all happy to make music together

More than 200 musicians raised their voices and instruments on Saturday night, July 13, to celebrate and farewell the 2024 edition of an annual tradition.
The 48th Border Music Camp culminated in the public final concert, which showcases the camp's major ensembles and massed choir. It's an evening full of sound, not just melodious but also thunderous applause, that highlights how much musical progress can be made in a week.
Under the auspices of the National Music Camp Association, the first Border event was held in 1975. According to its own history, the camp began "precariously" as "the committee resigned en masse before it even began, 61 students attended (the budget had assumed 100), and the camp was bailed out by a loan".
Few would have imagined such a venture could survive, let alone thrive, and yet nearly half a century later, Border Music Camp has become a winter school holidays fixture at The Scots School Albury. There have been challenges, including, of course, pandemic restrictions affecting two planned camps. But an in-person event returned in 2022, and about 160 campers attended last year. This week, more than 200 participants aged eight to 80-plus and 60 staff members have been making music together.
For a country student, perhaps the only one in their class or even school who plays an instrument, the experience of joining like-minded music lovers can be as rare as it is valuable. This is why Border Music Camp remains an Albury-Wodonga gem.
Thanks for reading and enjoy your Sunday
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.