It wasn't pretty, but it's all about grabbing those wins any way you can

North Albury warmed up for its match of the season with a 35-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Second-bottom Raiders was primed for one of the upsets of the year at 47-apiece at three-quarter time, but an eight-goal-to-two final term handed the visitors a 14.11 (95) to 9.6 (60) win.
"We were pretty scratchy, we didn't play our best, but we scrapped and ended up with a solid win, so we can't be too upset," North coach Tim Broomhead offered.
Josh Minogue starred to extend his lead in the Doug Strang Medal race with six goals.
Minogue now has 54 from 13 rounds, to lead Wangaratta's Callum Moore on 49.
He kicked seven last week against Corowa-Rutherglen to win the inaugural Murray Family Best on Ground Award during Indigenous Round.
Along with the full-forward, Jack King, Foster Gardiner, Isaac Campbell and Cayden Winter were also impressive.
Raiders had three players with two goals apiece - Mitch Way, Jason Burke and Archer Scammell - while former AFL players Sam Darley and Cam Ellis-Yolmen featured.
The gritty performance will give Raiders confidence heading into the final five rounds, starting with an away game against injury-struck arch-rivals Wodonga.
Meanwhile, North's top three hopes will rest on beating its fiercest competitors.
The Hoppers lead Albury by a win.
